WORLD’S GREATEST LOVER London Run At The Other Palace Postponed

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Broadway International Group has announced that the upcoming London run of WORLD’S GREATEST LOVER at The Other Palace will not go ahead as planned.

In a statement, the producers said, “We have made the difficult decision to postpone the upcoming run at of World's Greatest Lover at The Other Palace. We are proud of the work that has been developed and are exploring future opportunities for the show.”

The production had been scheduled to begin performances on April 12, 2026.

Ticket holders are advised to contact their point of purchase for a full refund.