Photos: Jack O'Brien, Tony Macht, & More Attend THE COMEBACK Premiere

On Thursday, March 19, HBO’s The Comeback returned to the spotlight with a premiere for its third and final season at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles.

Star and Co-Creator Lisa Kudrow was joined by Laura Silverman, Damian Young, and Broadway director Jack O’Brien, with other notable attendees including Oh, Mary! alum Tony Macht, Stephanie Styles, Timothy Hughes, and RuPaul. Take a look at the photos from the event below.

In the first episode of the final season of the new season, Kudrow, as sitcom actress Valerie Cherish, can be found starring in Chicago on Broadway. See a photo of Kudrow in the episode here. The season premiere is now streaming on HBO Max.

The satirical series, which centers on Valerie Cherish, is a comedic look at the entertainment and television industries. In season three, Valerie is excited to be starring in a brand-new sitcom, "How's That?" But there's a catch: the whole show is being written by artificial intelligence.

Featuring found footage and meta in-jokes, the show follows Valerie in her continued efforts to revive her career and has attracted several guest stars over the years, including Andy Cohen, Chelsea Handler, Conan O'Brien, and RuPaul.

In addition to Kudrow, the new season stars Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, Damian Young and Tim Bagley, Matt Cook, Barry Shabaka Henley, Abbi Jacobson, Oh, Mary! alum Tony Macht, Brittany O’Grady, Zane Phillips, and Julian Stern.

The Comeback is created by Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow, who executive produce alongside John Melfi and Dan Bucatinsky. New episodes of the eight-episode season will debut weekly leading up to the series finale on Sunday, May 10.

Photo Credit: David Jon Photography