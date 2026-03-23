Full Cast Set for SHERLOCK HOLMES World Premiere at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

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Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has revealed the full cast for the world premiere of Sherlock Holmes, a new mystery by Joel Horwood, directed by Sean Holmes, with Joshua James as Sherlock and Jyuddah Jaymes as Watson. The production runs from 2 May – 6 June 2026.

Joining the previously announced Joshua James (Sherlock) in the cast are Christopher Akrill (Sholto/Judge), Andre Antonio (Pockets/Referee), Will Brown (Small/Lestrade), Paolo Guidi (Graziano/Bill), Benjamin Harrold (Morstan), Jyuddah Jaymes (Watson), Nadi Kemp-Sayfi (Mary), Marcia Lecky (Mrs Hudson/Lucia), Mervin Noronha (Tonga/Azad), Yuyu Rau (Lin/Nancy), Theo Reece (Domingo), Rakhee Sharma (Aleksandra/Padshah Begum Jahan), Tamara Tare (Ensemble & Onstage Swing), and Patrick Warner (Mycroft/Thaddeus).

London, 1890, a city rapidly expanding, devouring all in its path. Fresh off the success of his first big case, Sherlock Holmes misuses his time, until an unknown woman and a mysterious jewel arrive at 221b Baker Street.

As the chase begins, and with lives on the line, can Holmes and Watson pull back the curtain on the big show and reveal the mastermind behind this deadly conspiracy.