20th Anniversary George Enescu International Competition Opens Applications Worldwide

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The 2026 edition of the biennial George Enescu International Competition will be held from August 23 to September 19, 2026, in Bucharest, Romania, with four divisions for entrants in Composition, Cello, Violin, and Piano. Now marking its 20th anniversary edition, this year's competition will be held under the theme “In Pursuit of Excellence.” This worldwide showcase of young talent is open to participants of all nationalities born after August 1, 1991, with application deadlines of May 10, 2026 for the Cello, Violin, and Piano divisions, and June 30, 2026 for Composition entries. In addition to cash prizes, winners will have the opportunity to perform at future editions of the George Enescu International Festival, Romania's foremost cultural event and one of the world's single largest meetings of international orchestras. The application form is now open.

“The 20th edition of the George Enescu International Competition marks an important milestone for Romania's cultural life,” said Cristina Uruc, Executive Director of the Enescu Competition and Manager of ARTEXIM. “The Competition offers a global platform for young musicians ready to step into the spotlight and dedicate their lives to music. Through opportunities such as performances with orchestras and collaborations with leading institutions, we support the next generation of artists while strengthening Romania's presence on the international classical music stage.”

Cristian Măcelaru, Artistic Director of the George Enescu International Festival and Competition, returns for the third competition of his tenure, where he conducts the Romanian Radio National Orchestra in the competition's opening concert on August 23, 2026 and leads multiple masterclasses from August 24-28, 2026.

“At the heart of the George Enescu International Competition lies the extraordinary musical legacy of George Enescu,” Măcelaru commented. “The Competition invites young musicians to engage deeply with his music and artistic vision, discovering through study and interpretation the richness of a tradition that continues to inspire generations. In doing so, we aim to give young artists not only a platform, but also a clear goal and a path toward pursuing excellence, encouraging them to carry Enescu's spirit forward and share it with audiences around the world.”

Among several distinguished guests for this year's competition will be Marin Alsop, who makes her first appearance in Romania as she conducts the Romanian Radio National Orchestra in a concert of works by leading composers among the competition's jury members.

This year's panel of esteemed jurors is led by divisional Jury Presidents Arto Noras (Cello), Mihaela Martin (Violin), Lylia Zilberstein (Piano), and Zygmunt Krauze (Composition). They will be joined on their respective juries by notables including Nigel Boon and Didier de Cottignies (piano jury), Inbal Segev and Elena Dubinets (cello jury), and Ida Kavafian and Nemanja Radulović – a former winner of the competition (violin jury). Additional jury members include multiple GRAMMY–winning composer and educator Gabriela Ortiz, along with composers Steven Mackey, and Sarah Kirkland Snider. Complete jury membership is listed below.

Jury members, former competition laureates, and special guests will be featured in six symphonic concerts and six chamber recitals during the competition.

Masterclasses will be held in composition and conducting (open to musicians born after August 1, 1991) as well as instrumental performance (open to musicians born after August 1, 2001). Top honorees in the conducting masterclass will conduct portions of the competition's Closing Concert by the Romanian Youth Orchestra, led by Măcelaru.

Up to 50 participants will be selected for each instrumental division of the competition. The first two rounds for each division will be held at the National University of Music in Bucharest, while the semifinals and finals will take place at the iconic Romanian Athenaeum. Semifinal rounds for the instrumental divisions will be held in a play-conduct format with the Radio Chamber Orchestra. For the final rounds of the three instrumental divisions, the competition will welcome internationally renowned conductors: Case Scaglione conducts the Cello Final, with the National Radio Orchestra; Harry Ogg conducts the Violin Final with the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra; and Daniela Candillari conducts the Piano Final, also with the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra. Marin Alsop conducts the concert presented in honor of the Composition division, leading the Romanian Radio National Orchestra in a performance of works by jury members Doina Rotaru, Steven Mackey, Sarah Kirkland Snider, and Zygmunt Krauze, with Krauze performing his own piano concerto.

The George Enescu International Competition is held in alternating years with the George Enescu International Festival, representing two halves of a key initiative of the Romanian Ministry of Culture. Held for the first time in 1958, the competition has since gained a reputation as a launchpad for exceptional next-generation classical artists. Past winners have included the renowned Romanian pianist Radu Lupu, multi-award-winning composer Sebastian Androne-Nakanishi, rising-star cellist Zlatomir Fung and violinist Nemanja Radulović, an in-demand international soloist. Since 2002, the event has been part of the World Federation of International Music Competitions.

To enter the competition, musicians should fill out the entry form on the official website of the George Enescu International Competition. The competition's pre-selection jury will take place online, based on performance videos submitted by competitors. Following pre-selections, selected participants will proceed to the competition's four stages held in Bucharest.

The prize value to be awarded across the competition's four divisions totals €150000. In addition to cash prizes, winners will benefit from national and international promotion and artistic launch through partnerships established by ARTEXIM with artistic management agencies and orchestras from Romania and abroad. First-place winners in each division will have the opportunity to perform alongside world-class orchestras in the 2027 edition of the George Enescu International Festival.

Carrying on a resource successfully introduced for the competition's 19th edition in 2024, this year's competition will again offer masterclasses in conducting, instrumental performance, and advanced music studies led by Măcelaru – with the new addition of a course in composition, reflecting George Enescu's legacy as a composer, violinist, pianist, conductor, and teacher. Masterclasses will be held at the Radio Hall in Bucharest, offering participants in-depth musical training, professional guidance, and the opportunity to develop their artistry across multiple disciplines.

In addition, the competition will continue to offer well-being and professional development programs for its participants. “Mindful on Stage,” led by Dr. Angelica Postu, will focus on the physical, emotional, and psychological practices that help musicians and conductors maintain balance, resilience, and expressive freedom. For semifinalists and finalists, TV producer Valentina Băințan will lead the “Art of Presence” workshops geared to building self-confidence, public communication skills, and authentic artistic presence, helping young performers connect meaningfully with audiences both on stage and in media.