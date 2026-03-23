Bryan Adams Extends 'Roll With The Punches' 2026 World Tour

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Rock musician Bryan Adams, co-writer of Broadway's Pretty Woman: The Musical, has announced a second U.S. leg of his Roll With The Punches Tour. Promoted by Live Nation, the 16-city run kicks off Friday, July 24th and runs to Sunday, August 16th. Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will join Adams as special guests on all U.S. dates.

Tickets for the new U.S. dates will be available starting with a Citi and Verizon presale beginning Tuesday, March 24th. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, March 27 at 10am local time here.

Special VIP packages will also be available for fans looking to get right up close to the action. Perks include best-in-house tickets, access to a pre-show Q&A with Bryan Adams, exclusive behind-the-scenes production tour, autographed VIP pressing of the vinyl, and much more.

The newly announced shows follow the recent addition of a second Canadian leg set for August and September, followed by 38 dates across Europe running to the end of the year. The 2026 tour builds on the momentum of Adams’ popular 2025 Roll With The Punches Tour, which spanned more than 80 performances worldwide in support of his 16th studio album, Roll With The Punches.

Next month (April 18th), Adams will also release a limited edition vinyl album for Record Store Day. Entitled Tough Town, the album is available only at independent record stores.

ROLL WITH THE PUNCHES 2026 U.S. TOUR DATES - JUST ADDED

Jul 24 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center*

Jul 25 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena*

Jul 26 – Thackerville, OK – WinStar World Casino & Resort*

Jul 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*

Jul 29 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

Jul 31 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center*

Aug 1 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena*

Aug 4 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena*

Aug 5 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center*

Aug 8 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*

Aug 9 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena*

Aug 11 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena*

Aug 12 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center*

Aug 14 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center*

Aug 15 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*

Aug 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum*

*with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

ROLL WITH THE PUNCHES 2026 CANADA TOUR DATES - PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:

Aug 24 – Trois-Rivières, QC – Amphitheatre Cogeco^

Aug 25 – Kingston, ON – Slush Puppie Place^

Aug 26 – Oshawa, ON – Tribute Communities Centre^

Aug 28 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum^

Aug 29 – London, ON – Canada Life Place^

Aug 31 – Sudbury, ON – Sudbury Arena^

Sep 1 – Sault Ste. Marie, ON – GFL Memorial Gardens^

Sep 3 – Thunder Bay, ON – Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

Sep 5 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre^

Sep 8 – Lethbridge, AB – VisitLethbridge.com Arena^

Sep 10 – Red Deer, AB – Marchant Crane Centrium at Westerner Park^

Sep 11 – Dawson Creek, BC – Ovintiv Events Centre^

Sep 13 – Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centrev

^with Lights as Special Guest

ROLL WITH THE PUNCHES 2026 EUROPE TOUR DATES - PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:

Sep 27 – Riga, Latvia – Xiaomi Arena

Sep 28 – Kaunas, Lithuania – Zalgirio Arena

Sep 30 – Rostock, Germany – Stadthalle

Oct 02 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Oct 03 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Oct 05 – Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

Oct 06 – Nuremberg, Germany – PSD Bank Nürnberg Arena

Oct 08 – Bremen, Germany – ÖVB-Arena

Oct 09 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Oct 10 – Leipzig, Germany – Quarterback Immobilien Arena

Oct 12 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena

Oct 14 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Oct 15 – Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome

Nov 06 – Murcia, Spain – Palacio De Los Deportes

Nov 07 – Zaragoza, Spain – Pabellón Príncipe Felipe

Nov 08 – Valencia, Spain – Roig Arena

Nov 10 – Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena

Nov 13 – Bilbao, Spain – Bizkaia Arena

Nov 14 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Nov 17 – Porto, Portugal – Super Bock Arena

Nov 18 – Porto, Portugal – Super Bock Arena

Nov 20 – Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena

Nov 21 – Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena

Nov 25 – Geneva, Switzerland – Geneva Arena

Nov 27 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Nov 28 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Dome

Nov 30 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Dec 01 – Nates, France – Zenith Metropole

Dec 03 – Paris, France – Zenith La Villete

Dec 04 – Esh-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

Dec 07 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Dec 08 – Herning, Denmark – JYSKE Bank Boxen

Dec 11 – Gliwice, Poland – PreZero Arena

Dec 12 – Ljubljana, Slovenia – Arena Stožice

Dec 13 – Prague, Czechia – O2 Arena

Dec 15 – Graz, Austria – Stadhalle

Dec 16 – Budapest, Hungary – MVM Dome

Dec 17 – Cluj, Romania – BT Arena

Dec 19 – Athens, Greece – Telekom Center Athens

ABOUT BRYAN ADAMS

Adams has been touring the world for over four decades. His music has achieved #1 status in over 40 countries, and he is the recipient of numerous awards, including a Grammy, American Music Awards along with 3 Academy Award, and 5 Golden Globe nominations, 18 JUNO Awards and he is a Companion of the Order of Canada.

In 2018 he co-wrote the Broadway musical Pretty Woman: The Musical and released his 15th studio album, So Happy It Hurts in 2022. He also followed Taylor Swift in re-recording some of his biggest songs with a double album of Classics in 2023.

Photo Credit: Bryan Adams