Video: MISS SAIGON Shares New Trailer as Tickets Go On Sale For West End Return
Miss Saigon is currently embarking on UK tour.
Tickets for the forthcoming West End return of Miss Saigon are now on sale, and the production has released a new trailer. Check out the video here!
Miss Saigon will return to the Prince Edward Theatre more than a decade after it last performed in the capital in the same theatre. Performances begin on Thursday, 13 May 2027 and run through to Saturday, 8 January 2028.
Miss Saigon is currently on a sell-out UK & Ireland Tour that is booking through to August 2026 and includes return visits to Manchester and Birmingham due to phenomenal demand.
Full casting for the West End season is to be announced this Autumn.
Miss Saigon has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg with lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr. and Alain Boublil, adapted from the original French text by Alain Boublil, with additional lyrics by Michael Mahler and New Orchestrations by Stephen Metcalfe based on the Original by William David Brohn.
For this new production, Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy, whose recent credits include co-direction of Oliver! at the Gielgud Theatre and Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular, is the Director. Chrissie Cartwright (Associate Director and Choreographer for CATS Worldwide and choreographic recreation of Phantom of the Opera, West End and North American tour), and Carrie-Anne Ingrouille (SIX The Musical) are Co-Choreographers. Andrew D. Edwards is Set and Costume Designer (Tartuffe, Theatre Royal Haymarket, and numerous productions at The Globe); Olivier Award-winner Bruno Poet is the production’s Lighting Designer (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Frankenstein at The National Theatre); Sound Design is by Olivier Award winner Adam Fisher (Oliver! Gielgud & Chichester Festival Theatre; Sunset Boulevard Savoy & Broadway); and Video Design is by George Reeve (2025 Tony Award recipient for Best Scenic Design of a Musical, Maybe Happy Ending, Disney’s Hercules, and Oliver! Chichester Festival Theatre and West End); Graham Hurman is the Musical Supervisor.
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