Video: MISS SAIGON Shares New Trailer as Tickets Go On Sale For West End Return

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Tickets for the forthcoming West End return of Miss Saigon are now on sale, and the production has released a new trailer. Check out the video here!

Miss Saigon will return to the Prince Edward Theatre more than a decade after it last performed in the capital in the same theatre. Performances begin on Thursday, 13 May 2027 and run through to Saturday, 8 January 2028.

Miss Saigon is currently on a sell-out UK & Ireland Tour that is booking through to August 2026 and includes return visits to Manchester and Birmingham due to phenomenal demand.

Full casting for the West End season is to be announced this Autumn.

Miss Saigon has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg with lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr. and Alain Boublil, adapted from the original French text by Alain Boublil, with additional lyrics by Michael Mahler and New Orchestrations by Stephen Metcalfe based on the Original by William David Brohn.