Photos: Lose Your Head Over the Newest Queens of SIX in the West End

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The new Queens of SIX took up their crowns in the West End from Tuesday 24 February, as the musical continues its run at the Vaudeville Theatre, now booking until January 2027. Get a first look at photos of the new queens here!

Adrianne Langley plays ‘Catherine of Aragon’, while Marisha Morgan joins the Queendom as ‘Anne Boleyn’. Jessica Aubrey as ‘Jane Seymour’, with Freya Karlettis as ‘Anna of Cleves’, Leesa Tulley as ‘Katherine Howard’, and Nia Stephen makes her West End debut as ‘Catherine Parr’.

The band features Ladies in Waiting Beth Jerem as Musical Director/Keys, Alice Angliss on Drums, Emma Jemima on Guitar, Kelly Morris on Bass, and Annabelle Lee Revak as Assistant Musical Director.

Think you know the SIX Wives of Henry VIII? Think again… Prepare to lose your head and experience the Tudor Wives’ lives as they turn back the clock and take to the stage to reclaim their crowns and retell their stories of love, loss and the infamous ex they all have in common. Join Aragon, Boleyn, Seymour, Cleves, Howard and Parr, backed by their fierce on-stage band, the Ladies in Waiting, and Get Down to a royal retelling of the sassiest story in British Her-story.