Sydney Stephan's Arrangements Headline 54 Below In RE-ARRANGED

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Step into an evening of bold harmonies and beautiful reinvention at Re-Arranged: A Night of Femme Duets, which performs at 54 Below on April 1 at 9:30 p.m.

This intimate concert experience celebrates the artistry, power, and nuance of femme voices through thoughtfully crafted duet arrangements that give your favorite songs a fresh perspective.

Featuring original arrangements by Sydney Stephan and hosted by Sabina Demidovich, with performances by over 30 of New York City's most exceptional femme artists, Re-Arranged highlights connection, collaboration, and musical storytelling at its finest. From harmonies to reinterpretations, each pairing offers something familiar yet entirely new.

Produced by Sydney Stephan (Disney Channel's Andi Mack) of Productions by Stephan, Re-Arranged is a one-night-only celebration of femme creativity, musical excellence, and the art of collaboration.

The show is hosted by Sabina Demidovich, and features Courtney Burnett, Charli Bush, Emma Busse (American Idol Season 21), Bianca Calisi, Amanda D'Amico, Ashlee Danielle, Leigh Dillon, Emma Gervasi, Lucy Harmon, Kayla Jordan Jacobs, Madison Keenoy, Hailie Lucille, Nancy Madonna, Jade McDonough, Mary Nikols (National Tour: An Officer and a Gentleman), Faith Northcutt (National Tour: Mamma Mia, Hairspray), Isabella Orosco, Saachi Pai, Yasmin Ranz-Lind (Off-Broadway: Smile), Emily Ricalde, Alexis Richelle, Angelique Rodriguez, Angelita Romero, Gabbie Sansone, Allison Santos Lezama, Aquila Sol (National Tour: SUFFS), Yodelle Tan, and Grace Whetstone.

They are joined by AJ Kostromina on drums and Sydney Stephan on keys.