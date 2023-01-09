Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Glyndebourne Announces it is Unable to Tour in 2023

The opera house made the announcement following its cut in Arts Council funding

Jan. 09, 2023  
Glyndebourne Announces it is Unable to Tour in 2023
Glyndebourne's 2022 La bohème
Photo Credit: Richard Hubert Smith

Opera company Glyndebourne has announced that it has cancelled its touring programme for 2023, after cuts to its public funding.

Glyndebourne has toured England for more than 50 years. But it lost more than half its public funding in the latest Arts Council England funding round.

The opera company issued this statement on its website:

Glyndebourne regrets to announce that it will no longer be able to tour as planned in 2023, following a reduction to its Arts Council England (ace) funding for touring and its learning and engagement work.

Glyndebourne's application to join Arts Council England's 2023 - 2026 National Portfolio was successful, but the £800,000 annual funding offered for that period is at a lower level than applied for. It is half the amount that was received during the previous NPO funding period (2018 - 2022).

The cut comes at a time of rising costs and follows a number of years over which the company has absorbed losses from its autumn tour, which has always been significantly underwritten by the Glyndebourne Festival; the Festival receives no public subsidy. Following the Arts Council announcement in November, Glyndebourne has been exploring alternative ways to make touring financially viable, without success.

The Glyndebourne Tour launched in 1968 with support from ACE to take the company's operas to broad audiences around the country and provide a launch pad to emerging talent. In the more than fifty years since, it has been responsible for launching the careers of numerous UK and international artists.

Richard Davidson-Houston, Managing Director of Glyndebourne, said: 'The latest funding settlement from Arts Council England is devastating for many in the opera sector, which was targeted with significant cuts. It risks undermining the delicate ecosystem in which we operate.

These cuts have been justified in part by the need to redirect public funding to support culture in the regions. In this context, the decision to reduce Glyndebourne's funding by 50% appears contradictory because it has the direct, inevitable and foreseeable consequence of rendering our tour financially unsustainable.

This news adds to a series of setbacks for freelancers, is disappointing for our loyal venue partners and worsens cultural provision for audiences around the country who have enjoyed Glyndebourne's world-class opera productions at an affordable price in their local area for more than 50 years.'

Stephen Langridge, Artistic Director of Glyndebourne, said: 'It is a huge blow to have to cancel our tour in 2023 which would have taken us to Liverpool, Canterbury, Norwich and Milton Keynes. Alongside main stage performances, we had planned exciting opportunities for people in those locations to make music with Glyndebourne in their community. This would have seen hundreds of children singing with the Glyndebourne Chorus, workshops in care homes and chamber music recitals in universities. Sadly, this autumn we will not be able to offer these extraordinary opera experiences so widely across England.

However, whenever faced with adversity, Glyndebourne responds with creativity and innovation. So we will continue our tradition of performing full-scale opera and concerts in the autumn here at Glyndebourne and build on our longstanding talent development and learning and engagement activity as part of our mission to enrich the lives of as many people as possible through opera.'

For more information on Glyndebourne, click here.



A SHERLOCK CAROL Will Return to Marylebone Theatre in 2023 Photo
A SHERLOCK CAROL Will Return to Marylebone Theatre in 2023
DEM Productions has announced that the smash-hit production will return to London for a second year at Marylebone Theatre - just a stone's throw from Holmes' fictional base at 221B Baker Street itself - from 24 November 2023 - 7 January 2024.
IRRELEVANT Announced At Seven Dials Playhouse, 9- 28 January 2023 Photo
IRRELEVANT Announced At Seven Dials Playhouse, 9- 28 January 2023
4 Le Gallienne Theatre Company in association  with Seven Dials Playhouse presents  the world premiere of Irrelevant, Monday 9th- Saturday 28th January 2023.
Philharmonia Orchestra Announces Second Half of First Years Residency at Cromwell Place Photo
Philharmonia Orchestra Announces Second Half of First Year's Residency at Cromwell Place
Following a successful collaboration during London Art Week and the first four concerts of the residency from  September to November 2022, the Philharmonia and Cromwell Place have announced the programme for the second half of the residency from January - June  2023.  Members of the Philharmonia have formed ensembles and selected music to reflect the themes of the changing exhibitions at Cromwell Place.
YOU ARE GOING TO DIE Comes to VAULT Festival in March Photo
YOU ARE GOING TO DIE Comes to VAULT Festival in March
The creator of the award-winning THIS IS NOT CULTURALLY SIGNIFICANT will bring a brand-new surreal meditation to VAULT Festival to caution us all of our impending annihilation.  Performed entirely naked, Adam Scott-Rowley’s YOU ARE GOING TO DIE is a nail-biting descent into the loneliness, pain and existential anxiety of our time. 

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Nadine Dorries Criticises ACE Funding Cuts to English National OperaNadine Dorries Criticises ACE Funding Cuts to English National Opera
January 6, 2023

Former Culture Secretary, Nadine Dorries, has spoken publically for the first time about the Arts Council England's cut to the ENO, calling it was 'lazy' and 'politically motivated'.
Exclusive Presale on Northern Ballet's THE GREAT GATSBYExclusive Presale on Northern Ballet's THE GREAT GATSBY
January 6, 2023

Exclusive Presale on Northern Ballet's The Great Gatsby Northern Ballet’s sell-out sensation is back – get ready for the most glamorous party in town.
Tickets From £17 for New Musical IN CLAYTickets From £17 for New Musical IN CLAY
January 5, 2023

Based on a true story, In Clay is a new one-woman musical told from a small kitchen in the suburbs of Paris in the late 1930s.
Jack Thorne Reveals How DESERT ISLAND DISCS Appearance Led to Autism DiagnosisJack Thorne Reveals How DESERT ISLAND DISCS Appearance Led to Autism Diagnosis
January 5, 2023

BAFTA-winning screenwriter and playwright Jack Thorne has revealed he was diagnosed with autism after a listener got in touch about his interview on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs.
Tom Davis: UNDERDOG hits the road in SeptemberTom Davis: UNDERDOG hits the road in September
January 4, 2023

Sweet sweet soul Tom Davis is best known for hit shows King Gary, The Curse, Murder in Successville, Live at The Apollo, and his hugely popular podcast Wolf and Owl with Romesh Ranganathan.
share