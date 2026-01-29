Glenn Adamson and Danielle Steers Will Lead TOTAL ECLIPSE at the London Coliseum

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

TOTAL ECLIPSE, a one-night gala event, will celebrate the work of Jim Steinman at the London Coliseum on Sunday 3 May 2026. Guest vocalists will perform alongside the award-winning Orchestra of English National Opera (ENO). Tickets on sale 30 January, 12noon.

Guest vocalists will include Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical alumni Glenn Adamson (UK & International tours; We Will Rock You, London Coliseum) and Danielle Steers (Original Manchester/West End Cast & Off-Broadway; Hot Mess, Southwark Playhouse). Further vocalists to be announced.

Steinman wrote songs built for scale: dramatic, relentless, and unapologetically theatrical. TOTAL ECLIPSE is a new orchestral concert bringing his greatest hits catalogue to the London Coliseum in a full symphonic and rock hybrid, with the Orchestra of ENO on the iconic Coliseum stage, fused with a live rock band for one night only.

Across the night, the set features Steinman's most celebrated work, including Bat Out of Hell, Total Eclipse of the Heart, Holding Out for a Hero, I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That), and It's All Coming Back to Me Now, and many more. Orchestral power meets amplified rock, with guest vocalists drawn from Steinman's stage world, including several artists connected to Bat Out of Hell.

Featuring all-new orchestrations, the show is musically directed and conducted by Jack Bennett (Here & Now, Birmingham/UK & Ireland tour) and directed by Chris Clegg (The Diana MixTape, founder of TuckShop).

The concert is produced by Tony Award nominee Tyce Green, who recorded with Steinman and remains closely associated with his work. It is executive produced by Darren Bell and Sam Quested, the team behind the WhatsOnStage Award-winning concert productions of Love Never Dies and Something Rotten!, the filmed concert production of Bonnie and Clyde, and, more recently, Patti LuPone at the London Coliseum.