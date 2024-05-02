Get Your Tickets to the West End Transfer of MY NEIGHBOR TOTORO Now!

The production opens at the Gillian Lynne Theatre from 8 March 2025.
Don't miss the theatrical event of 2025 as the record-breaking, award- winning My Neighbour Totoro transfers to London's West End. Tickets are now available for presale at the link below!
Find your spirit with the return of the production of Studio Ghibli’s My Neighbour Totoro, in collaboration with Improbable and Nippon TV. Following two sold-out runs at the Barbican, the production opens at the Gillian Lynne Theatre from 8 March 2025.
Winner of six Olivier Awards, this staging of the celebrated 1988 animated feature film isvbrought to you by the Royal Shakespeare Company and Executive Producer Joe Hisaishi, and adapted by Tom Morton-Smith (Oppenheimer).
My Neighbour Totoro is an enchanting coming-of-age story exploring the magical fantasy world of childhood and the transformative power of imagination, as it follows one extraordinary summer in the lives of sisters Satsuki and Mei.
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos