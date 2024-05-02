Get Your Tickets to the West End Transfer of MY NEIGHBOR TOTORO Now!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Don't miss the theatrical event of 2025 as the record-breaking, award- winning My Neighbour Totoro transfers to London's West End. Tickets are now available for presale at the link below!

Find your spirit with the return of the production of Studio Ghibli’s My Neighbour Totoro, in collaboration with Improbable and Nippon TV. Following two sold-out runs at the Barbican, the production opens at the Gillian Lynne Theatre from 8 March 2025.

Winner of six Olivier Awards, this staging of the celebrated 1988 animated feature film isvbrought to you by the Royal Shakespeare Company and Executive Producer Joe Hisaishi, and adapted by Tom Morton-Smith (Oppenheimer).

My Neighbour Totoro is an enchanting coming-of-age story exploring the magical fantasy world of childhood and the transformative power of imagination, as it follows one extraordinary summer in the lives of sisters Satsuki and Mei.

Play Broadway Games