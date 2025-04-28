GET TECHNICAL! Behind The Curtain of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Will Return in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Moulin Rouge! The Musical will bring back their successful Get Technical! Behind the Curtain of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. On Tuesday 15 July 2025 at 2pm, the multi award-winning production at the Piccadilly Theatre in London will once again open its doors to give anyone aspiring to a career in theatre a glimpse behind the curtain of the multi award-winning production.

Get Technical! offers the chance to hear from members of the production's backstage and technical teams, watch live on-stage demonstrations and learn more about what goes into the making of the West End's leading musical Spectacular!

From wigs to wardrobe to sound to stage management, the event aims to motivate and inspire young people to consider a career in backstage positions in the performing arts industry. Attendees will be shown how the different technical departments work together to create the production and be given a sneak peek of some of the stage secrets and magic behind the show.

Backstage and technical team members will also share stories from their own career journeys and give tips for getting into the industry.

Get Technical! will be launched at certain venues on the Moulin Rouge! The Musical World Tour. Locations and dates will be announced soon.

Get Technical! is presented by Global Creatures in partnership with ATG Entertainment Creative Learning.

