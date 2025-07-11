Full Company of THE SOUND OF MUSIC Announced by Curve

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Curve has today announced the full company set to ‘Climb Ev’ry Mountain’ in the Made at Curve production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC this Christmas.

Earlier this year, Curve revealed stars of its recent acclaimed production of MY FAIR LADY, Molly Lynch and David Seadon-Young, would make a triumphant return to the theatre, playing the roles of Maria and Captain Georg von Trapp.

Joining Lynch and Seadon-Young will be five-time nominee and two-time Olivier Award-winner Joanna Riding (CAROUSEL, National Theatre and MY FAIR LADY, Drury Lane) as Mother Abbess, the kind and encouraging leader of Nonnberg Abbey. Riding’s other credits include Stephen Sondheim’S OLD FRIENDS at the Gielgud Theatre and on Broadway, FOLLIES, National Theatre, ITV series RIDLEY and MCDONALD AND DODDS, as well as the 2014 blockbuster film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim’s INTO THE WOODS.

Liesl, the eldest of the von Trapp siblings, will be played by Aviva Tulley, who recently played Dorothy in Curve’s THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Gillian Lynne Theatre and on tour across the UK, as well as roles in LES MISERABLES (International arena tour) and ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (Southwark Playhouse). Faye Brookes, known for playing Kate Connor on ITV’s CORONATION STREET and whose extensive theatre credits include CHICAGO (UK and Ireland tour), LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL (UK tour), CONSTELLATIONS (Barn Theatre), will play socialite Baroness Elsa Schraeder, Captain von Trapp’s fiancée.

Alongside Lynch and Seadon-Young, the company will also bring together a coterie of cast members who have recently dazzled audiences on Curve’s stages. Megan Ellis, fresh from her triumph in the UK premiere of MURIEL’S WEDDING THE MUSICAL as Muriel Heslop, will play Sister Sophie; Rachel Izen, who played Grandma in Curve’s production of BILLY ELLIOT will play Frau Schmidt; Minal Patel, who played Colonel Pickering alongside Lynch and Seadon-Young in MY FAIR LADY, and previously appeared in Curve’s production of BILLY ELLIOT, will play Max Detweiler; Mark Peachey, whose previous Curve credits include THE WIZARD OF OZ, A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE and RICHARD III, will play Franz; Keanna Bloomfield, who also appeared in Curve’s MY FAIR LADY, will play Sister Margareta; Harrison Burley, who performed in Curve’s 2023 production of EVITA joins as On-Stage Swing; Will Luckett who was seen in MURIEL’S WEDDING THE MUSICAL will join the ensemble, alongside a role as Associate Director and Louie Wood, who recently appeared in the Made at Curve production of A CHORUS LINE (UK tour and Sadler’s Wells), as well as Curve’s production of BILLY ELLIOT, will also join the ensemble.

The adult company is completed by Jamie Chatterton (THE LITTLE BIG THINGS, @sohoplace) as Herr Zeller, Adam Colbeck-Dunn (STANDING AT THE SKY’S EDGE, Gillian Lynne Theatre) as Admiral von Schreiber, Christian Cooper (professional debut) as Rolf Gruber, Leonie Spilsbury (HEARTSTOPPER, Netflix) as Sister Bertha. Joining the company’s ensemble are Regan-Bailey Walker (HERCULES, Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Ollie Butt (professional debut), Remi Ferdinand (GREASE, Dominion Theatre), Simone Dean (professional debut). Becky Anderson (PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL, UK tour) will be On-Stage Swing and Dance Captain.

The rowdy von Trapp youngsters, who were found following an open call-out, include local young people Olivia Ademokun, Dalia Al Nagar, Mimi-Kimari Clarson, Phoebe Dalton, Jagoda Drozdz, Matilda Flower, Isla Granville, Henry Godber, Matilda Hennessy, Leo Hollingsworth, Corey Litster, Gracie Nkala, Georgia Riga, William Stafford, Porscha Staniford, Adreanna Stevenson-Todd, Theodore Tratt and Alex Wibberley.

A Community Company of 20 local people will join the ensemble on-stage, bringing the total company number to 60.

Curve’s production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC, which recently extended its run due to popular demand, will be directed by Curve’s Artistic Director, Nikolai Foster (KINKY BOOTS, MY FAIR LADY and A CHORUS LINE). Foster will be joined by Choreographer Ebony Molina (Associate Choreographer of Curve’s THE WIZARD OF OZ, Choreographer of JUST FOR ONE DAY, Shaftesbury Theatre), Musical Supervisor and Orchestrations Adapter George Dyer (KINKY BOOTS, UK, Ireland and European tour; MY FAIR LADY, Curve), Set and Costume Designer Michael Taylor (MY FAIR LADY, Curve), Lighting Designer Mark Henderson (MY FAIR LADY and WHITE CHRISTMAS, both at Curve), Sound Designer Nick Lodge (SPEND SPEND SPEND, Manchester Royal Exchange), Musical Director David Doidge (Assistant Musical Director of MY FAIR LADY, Curve), Associate Director Ollie Khurshid (previously Curve’s Birkbeck Trainee Director) and Associate Choreographer Dale White (Assistant Director and Choreographer of GREASE, UK and Ireland tour). Casting is by Olivia Laydon for Jill Green Casting (A CHORUS LINE, Curve, UK tour and Japan).

As a registered charity (no. 230708), Curve will be raising money through a special prize draw around THE SOUND OF MUSIC. Open now until Monday 4 August at midday, prizes include a meet and greet with the cast, a backstage tour of the set, a chance to attend the exclusive press night celebrations, a signed programme and more. Further information can be found here – https://uk.givergy.com/CurveTheatre2

The Made at Curve production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC will be complemented by wraparound learning and engagement activity delivered by Curve’s Creative Programmes team, including a free digital Learning Pack and bespoke workshops for school groups, as well as a Theatre Day on Thursday 4 December, where audience members of all ages will be able to learn more about the creation of the production from page to stage and behind-the-scenes.

A variety of accessible performances are also available across the run, including British Sign Language interpreted (Friday 5 December, 7:15pm), Captioned (Saturday 13 December, 7:15pm and Thursday 18 December, 2pm), Dementia Friendly (Tuesday 16 December, 2pm), Audio Described and Touch Tours (Saturday 20 December, 2pm and Tuesday 6 January, 7:15pm) and Relaxed (Thursday 8 January, 2pm).

The orchestra for this Made at Curve production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC is sponsored by music licensing company PPL.

Maria, a free-spirited novice nun, is sent to look after the rowdy von Trapp children. Defying Captain von Trapp’s strict orders, Maria captures the children’s hearts using creativity and music to educate, inspire and bring order into their lives. Soon the entire family is under the spell of Maria’s unquenchable zest for life and even the Captain’s steely heart begins to soften, as they fall in love. But when Captain von Trapp is commanded to report for duty in the German navy, their Austrian idyl is shattered, as they must flee the Nazis and embark on the most important and dangerous journey of their lives.

This heart-warming tale of family, romance and rebellion features a timeless score including “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” and of course, its soaring title number, “The Sound of Music.”

The Made at Curve production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC will run Saturday 22 November 2025 to Saturday 17 January 2026. Tickets are on-sale now. To find out more and book, visit www.curveonline.co.uk, call 0116 242 3595 or visit Curve’s Box Office in-person.