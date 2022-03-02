Full Casting Announced For UK Tour of THE HOMECOMING

Full casting is announced for Harold Pinter's Tony Award-winning masterpiece The Homecoming, directed by actor and director Jamie Glover, which will open at Theatre Royal Bath from 30 March 2022 before travelling to Cambridge Arts Theatre, Malvern Theatre, Leicester Curve, Theatre Royal Brighton, Newcastle Theatre Royal, and Theatre Royal York.

Harold Pinter's 1960s masterpiece is widely regarded as his finest play. This bleakly funny exploration of family and relationships has become a modern classic and winner of the Tony Award for Best New Play.

Star of BBC's Gavin & Stacey, Mathew Horne (Death in Paradise, Bad Education with upcoming credits including Newark, Newark and The Nan Movie), plays Lenny, Teddy's enigmatic brother.

Versatile actor, comedian and musician Keith Allen (The Young Ones, The Pembrokeshire Murders, Pinter 3 in the West End) plays the brutal patriarch, Max.

Four time Olivier Award nominee Ian Bartholomew (Into The Woods, Radio Times, Mrs Henderson Presents, Half a Sixpence, Coronation Street), plays Sam.

Teddy is played by Sam Alexander whose recent TV includes Rhys in Emmerdale, and on stage The Watsons(Chichester Festival Theatre), Lady in the Van and Racing Demon (both Theatre Royal Bath).

RSC regular Geoffrey Lumb, recently seen in the West End in Hilary Mantel's The Mirror and The Light, plays Joey.

Shanaya Rafaat (Around the World in 80 Days at the St James Theatre, Great Expectations at the West Yorkshire Playhouse and BBC's Doctor Who) plays Ruth.

"They're very warm people, really. Very warm. They're my family. They're not ogres"

Teddy, a professor in an American university, returns to his childhood home accompanied by his wife, Ruth, to find his father, uncle and brothers still living there. In the subsequent series of encounters, life becomes a barely camouflaged battle for power and sexual supremacy fought out with taut verbal brutality. Who will emerge victorious - the poised and elegant Ruth or her husband's dysfunctional family?

The Homecoming is presented by Theatre Royal Bath Productions. Director Jamie Glover, Designer Liz Ascroft, Lighting Designer Johanna Town, Sound Designer Max Pappenheim, Associate Director Amy Reade, Casting Director Ginny Schiller CDG.

Tour Dates

30 March to 9 April 2022

PRESS NIGHT 5 April 2022

Theatre Royal Bath

theatreroyal.org.uk

11 April to 16 April 2022

Cambridge Arts Theatre

cambridgeartstheatre.com

18 - 23 April 2022

Malvern Theatre

www.malvern-theatres.co.uk



25 - 30 April 2022

Leicester Curve

www.curveonline.co.uk



2 - 7 May 2022

Theatre Royal Brighton

www.atgtickets.com



9 - 14 May 2022

Newcastle Theatre Royal

www.theatreroyal.co.uk



16 - 21 May 2022

Theatre Royal York

www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk