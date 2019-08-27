Full Casting Announced For In Park200

Full casting has been announced for Evan Placey's award-winning drama Mother of Him, which opens at Park Theatre on 18 September running until 26 October, with press night on Tuesday 24 September at 19.00 in Park200.

Joining the previously announced Tracy-Ann Oberman (Brenda Kapowitz) in this powerful and provocative play inspired by true events, is Scott Folan (Matthew Kapowitz), Simon Hepworth (Robert Rosenberg), Anjelica Serra (Jessica/Tess), Neil Sheffield (Steven), Hari Aggarwal and Matt Goldberg (Jason Kapowitz).

Mother of Him is directed by Max Lindsay, with designs by Lee Newby, lighting by Ali Hunter and sound by Fergus O'Hare.

A child accused. A mother conflicted. Is love really unconditional?

December. Toronto. It's cold.

Brenda, a single Jewish mother sends her youngest son, Jason, off to school. His elder brother remains asleep upstairs. This could be a day like any other, if older brother Matthew wasn't under house arrest.

Pursued by the media and tormented by guilt, Brenda tries to hold her family together as the world is set to tear them apart.

Mother of Him is produced by Jacob Thomas and Oliver Mackwood Productions in association with Park Theatre, and follows Oliver's past Park Theatre hits, The Life I Lead, Pressure and Madame Rubinstein.





