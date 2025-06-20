Full Cast and Additional Venues Set for MISS SAIGON UK and Ireland Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The full cast has been revealed for a major UK and Ireland tour of MISS SAIGON. Opening at Newcastle’s Theatre Royal where it plays from Saturday 4 – Saturday 25 October 2025, additional tour dates are also confirmed today following huge public demand for the thrilling new production. With several of the already announced venues nearly sold out, return visits to several cities are also being scheduled.

The production will star Seann Miley Moore (X Factor UK; Miss Saigon, International Tour; Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Australian Tour) reprising their celebrated role as The Engineer following acclaimed performances across an international tour which visited Australia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Singapore. The Australian dates saw the Filipino-Australian actor take home the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Performance in a Musical at the inaugural Time Out Sydney Arts & Culture Awards.

Boublil and Schönberg’s legendary musical is being reborn in this new UK production of Miss Saigon which welcomes brilliant new talent and recent Brit School graduate, Julianne Pundan, making her professional debut as Kim alongside exciting actor and singer Jack Kane (who has starred in Dragonheart Vengeance opposite Helena Bonham Carter, and Years And Years (BBC and HBO) with Rory Kinnear and Emma Thompson) as Chris.

Dom Hartley-Harris, recently seen in the West End as George Washington in Hamilton and on tour as Curtis Taylor Jr. in Dreamgirls, is John, Emily Langham (Singin’ in the Rain International Tour; Hello, Dolly! London Palladium; The Witches, National Theatre) is Ellen.

The cast is completed by Mikko Juan (Hulu /BBC iPlayer’s Better Things, Urinetown: The Musical) as Thuy and Ace who reached the semi-finals of BBC 1’s The Voice in 2024 as part of Sir Tom Jones’ team, as Gigi, Bea Ward as Alternate Kim, Aaron Teoh as Alternate for The Engineer, Jamil Abbasi, Aaron Aisoni, Daniel J Brian, Ann-Marie Craine, Ben Fenwick, Aaron Gonzales, Owen Johnston, Evita Khrime, Caleb Lagayan, Rayhan Lee, James Mateo-Salt, Shania Montevalde, Ryan Ocampo, Julius Sahr, Tonny Shim, Anh Koha Trần, Yiling Yang, Aimee Yue and Carmen Zhu.

Following incredible public demand, further 2026 venues are also confirmed today. The newly added dates now ensure audiences across the UK and Ireland have the chance to experience the new production of this legendary musical. New dates include:

Milton Keynes Theatre (Tuesday 7 April - Saturday 11 April 2026), Empire Theatre, Liverpool (Tuesday 21 April – Saturday 2 May 2026); Alhambra Theatre, Bradford (Tuesday 5 – Saturday 9 May 2026); Theatre Royal, Norwich (Tuesday 12 – Saturday 23 May 2026), Millennium Forum, Derry/Londonderry (Tuesday 26 – Saturday 30 May 2026); Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff (Tuesday 2 – Saturday 6 June 2026); King’s Theatre, Glasgow (Tuesday 9 – Saturday 20 June 2026); Winter Gardens, Blackpool (Tuesday 30 June – Saturday 4 July 2026), Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (Tuesday 7 – Saturday 18 July 2026) and Hippodrome Theatre, Bristol (Tuesday 21 July – Saturday 1 August 2026).

The tour previously announced its 2025 dates, a Christmas season in Oxford and early 2026 venues - which are already breaking Box Office records – and include: Theatre Royal, Newcastle (Saturday 4 - Saturday 25 October 2025); Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh (Tuesday 28 October - Saturday 1 November 2025); Palace Theatre, Manchester (Tuesday 4 - Saturday 15 November 2025); The Alexandra, Birmingham (Tuesday 18 - Saturday 29 November 2025); Grand Theatre, Leeds (Tuesday 2 - Saturday 13 December 2025) and New Theatre, Oxford (Tuesday 16 December 2025 - Saturday 3 January 2026); Venue Cymru, Llandudno (Tuesday 6 January – Saturday 10 January, 2026); Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin (Tuesday 13 January – Saturday 17 January, 2026); Hull New Theatre (Tuesday 20 January - Saturday 24 January, 2026); Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (Tuesday 27 January – Saturday 7 February, 2026); Theatre Royal, Plymouth (Tuesday 17 February – Saturday 28 February, 2026); His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen (Tuesday 3 March – Saturday 7 March, 2026); Grand Opera House, Belfast (Tuesday 10 March – Saturday 21 March, 2026); Nottingham, Theatre Royal (Tuesday 24 March – Saturday 4 April, 2026). Please see Listings below for on sale dates.

Of the new production, Cameron Mackintosh comments: “Since we first announced this new production, I have been genuinely delighted at the enthusiasm of the public determined not to miss SAIGON, with tickets flying out of the Box Office and several of the announced cities already nearly sold out. We have now completed our search for a really fantastic cast, full of exciting discoveries, that will bring Boublil and Schönberg’s extraordinary, powerful musical back to thrilling life. I can’t wait to see MISS SAIGON reborn again.”

MISS SAIGON has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg with lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr. and Alain Boublil, adapted from the original French text by Alain Boublil, with additional lyrics by Michael Mahler and Orchestrations by William David Brohn.

Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy, whose recent credits include co-direction of Oliver! at the Gielgud Theatre and Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular, is the production’s Director. Chrissie Cartwright (Associate Director and Choreographer for CATS Worldwide and choreographic recreation of Phantom of the Opera, West End and North American tour), and Carrie-Anne Ingrouille (SIX The Musical) are Co-Choreographers. Andrew D. Edwards is Set and Costume Designer (Tartuffe, Theatre Royal Haymarket and numerous productions at The Globe); Olivier Award-winner Bruno Poet is the production’s Lighting Designer (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Frankenstein at The National Theatre); Sound Design is by Olivier Award winner Adam Fisher (Oliver! Gielgud & Chichester Festival Theatre; Sunset Boulevard Savoy & Broadway); and Video Design is by George Reeve (2025 Tony Award recipient for Best Scenic Design of a Musical, Maybe Happy Ending, Disney’s Hercules and Oliver! Chichester Festival Theatre and West End); Graham Hurman is the Musical Supervisor and Sarah Leung CDG is Casting Director. Maria Graciano is Resident Director and Jasmin Colangelo is Resident Choreographer. This new production of MISS SAIGON is overseen by Cameron Mackintosh

In the last days of the Vietnam War, 17-year-old Kim is forced to work in a Saigon bar run by a notorious character known as The Engineer. There, she meets and falls in love with an American GI named Chris, but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For 3 years, Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he's fathered a son.

Since its London premiere in 1989, Cameron Mackintosh’s original production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s epic musical MISS SAIGON became one of the most successful musicals in history. The original Broadway production of MISS SAIGON opened on April 11, 1991, and played for nearly ten years with its 4,097 performances attended by more than 6.3 million people. Cameron’s latest London production of MISS SAIGON opened in London in May 2014 to record-breaking advance sales and critical acclaim, followed by a UK tour in 2017. During this run, in 2016, the spectacular 25th Anniversary Gala Performance of this timeless musical, featuring appearances by the original cast, including Jonathan Pryce and Lea Salonga, took place and was filmed for television and cinema and continues to be shown around the world.

The soaring musical score features the hits songs; The Heat is On in Saigon, The Movie in My Mind, Last Night of the World and The American Dream. September 2024 marked 35 years since the show’s opening in the West End.

MISS SAIGON has been performed in 33 countries, 378 cities in 15 different languages, has won 75 major awards including 2 Olivier Awards, 3 Tony Awards, and 4 Drama Desk Awards and has been seen by over 38 million people worldwide.

Comments