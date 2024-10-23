Full Cast Set to Join Max Harwood in THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The full cast has been announced for the highly anticipated London premiere of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.

Joining the production are Scott Folan (Be More Chill) as Grover, Jessica Lee (Miss Saigon) as Annabeth, Paisley Billings (Six) as Sally Jackson, Greg Barnett (The Duchess of Malfi) as Mr Brunner/Poseidon/Hades, Joe Allen (Charlie & The Chocolate Factory) as Mr D/Gabe, Samantha Mbolekwa (Dear Evan Hansen) as Clarisse and Joaquin Pedro Valdes (Heathers The Musical) as Luke/Ares with Philip Catchpole (The Book of Mormon), Morgan Gregory (Newsies), Charlotte O’Rourke (Cruel Intentions) and Alex Waxman, making her professional stage debut, as the ensemble.

They will be joining the previously announced Max Harwood (Stranger Things: The First Shadow; Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), who will take on the title role of Percy Jackson.

Based on the much-loved best-selling book series by Rick Riordan (with over 180 million copies sold worldwide), Percy Jackson’s story has been adapted into both films and recently a major hit TV series for Disney+. The musical first premiered off-Broadway in 2014 to rave reviews and went on to have two US tours, an off-Broadway run in 2017 and a 16-week limited run on Broadway in 2019.

London will finally get to experience this magical musical for the first time this November. Crafted by an exceptional creative team, audiences will be transported to a world like no other…

When New York City teenager Percy Jackson discovers that he is the half-blood son of the Greek god, Poseidon, his life takes a dramatic turn as he is plunged into a world much bigger than he could possibly have imagined.

With newly discovered powers he is unable to control, an unwanted destiny and a whole textbook’s worth of mythical monsters on his trail, Percy must learn what it means to be a hero.

The future of the world hangs in the balance as Percy and his friends embark on an epic adventure that will have you on the edge of your seat.

This dynamic musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s bestselling The Lightning Thief has a book by Joe Tracz (Be More Chill), music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki (Monstersongs) and is directed and choreographed by Lizzi Gee (Groundhog Day). Set and costume design is by Ryan Dawson Laight (My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?)) with lighting design by Charlie Morgan Jones (Derren Brown - Showman), sound design by Dominic Bilkey (The Lehman Trilogy), video design by Duncan McLean (Shrek The Musical), illusions by Richard Pinner (Here You Come Again), fight direction by Lisa Connell (Heathers) and puppet direction by Laura Cubitt (A Monster Calls). The musical supervisor is Jeremy Wootton (Heathers),and musical director is Ben McQuigg (The Power of Camelot). Assistant Director is Danielle Kassaraté (Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time), assistant choreographer Libby Watts (Wicked) and associate set and Costume Designer is Christophe Eynde.

Comments