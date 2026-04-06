Full Cast Set For StarKid's THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS in the West End

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The cult-favourite theatre company, StarKid, will come to the West End with The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals at the Apollo Theatre, running 14 – 30 May 2026. The full cast has now been revealed.

The cast will include Jon Matteson, Joey Richter, Jeff Blim, Jaime Lyn Beatty, Mariah Rose Faith Casillas, Corey Dorris, Lauren Lopez, Iván Fernández González, Oonagh Cox, Connor Keetley, Emily Ooi, and Davis Weaver.

About the Show

Originally taking the internet by storm in 2018, this horror-comedy musical follows Paul Matthews, an ordinary guy, whose life is forever changed when the crash landing of an alien entity turns his tiny town of Hatchetfield into the most horrifying nightmare he can imagine... a fully staged musical.

The remounted version, directed by Lauren Lopez and written by Nick & Matt Lang with music and lyrics by Jeff Blim, promises even bigger chaos, sharper laughs, and more show-stopping musical mayhem than ever before. Featuring Jon Matteson, Joey Richter, Jeff Blim, Jaime Lyn Beatty, Mariah Rose Faith Casillas, Corey Dorris, and Lauren Lopez, this is a StarKid fan’s dream come true.

Since their first viral hit, StarKid have built a devoted fanbase with full-length musicals, viral videos, sequels, and an anthology series. Now, for the very first time, you can experience one of their most iconic shows live on the West End stage.

Get ready for catchy tunes, darkly comic chaos, and a musical that’s completely unlike anything you’ve seen before. StarKid is back - and the music has officially taken over.