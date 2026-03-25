Video: The Cast of LIFELINE at Southwark Playhouse Performs 'Climb On'

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An all new video has been released featuring the cast of LIFELINE performing "Climb On." The new musical LIFELINE will open at Southwark Playhouse Elephant next month, running from 28 April to 2 May.

The video features Kieran Brown who plays Merlin Pryce, Robbie Scott who plays Julian Kerr, Maz McGinlay who plays Jess Irvine, Nathan Salstone who plays Aaron Elliot/Clowes, and Graham Richardson who is in the Ensemble.

About LIFELINE

It's 1950 and Scottish scientist Alexander Fleming is at the height of his fame. His discovery of penicillin, the world’s first antibiotic, is being hailed as a miracle cure that will change medicine forever. But his heart is torn as he falls in love with Greek resistance fighter and scientist Amalia Voureka, who must return home. In present-day Edinburgh, junior doctor Jess faces the unthinkable when her estranged childhood sweetheart is rushed to her hospital. Old feelings resurface, traditional cures are put to the test and critical decisions must be made.

LIFELINE is inspired by real historical events, real voices and a real modern day global crisis. Each performance features a different chorus of real-life nurses, doctors, scientists, microbiologists, vets and dentists, appearing alongside the professional cast and a six-piece band, making every night genuinely unique.

Video Credit: Pip Films