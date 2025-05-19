Full Cast Set For Rodgers & Hammerstein's DREAM BALLETS: A TRIPLE BILL at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has announced the full cast of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Dream Ballets: A Triple Bill with award-winning musical theatre choreographers Julia Cheng, Shelley Maxwell and Kate Prince re-imagining the dream ballets from Allegro, Oklahoma! and Carousel. The production runs from 19 – 22 June 2025.

For Allegro, choreographed by Julia Cheng, the dancers are Asmara Cammock, Jonadette Carpio, Paris Crossley, JEVAN HOWARD-JONES, Hannah Joseph and Stuart Thomas.

For Oklahoma!, choreographed by Shelley Maxwell, the dancers are Tanisha Addicott, Chris Akrill, José Alves Tania Dimbelo, Nahum McLean and Vanessa Vince-Pang.

For Carousel, choreographed by Kate Prince, the dancers are Deavion Brown, Tommy Franzen, Nethra Menon, Hannah Sandilands, Elijah Smith and Malachi Welch.

Creatives include Simon Hale (Orchestration & Arrangements); Joshie Harriette (Lighting Designer); Nick Lidster (Sound Designer); Alex Parker (Musical Supervisor & Conductor); Yann Seabra (Costume Designer) and Sinfonia Smith Square (Orchestra).

Drew McOnie, Artistic Director, said: “I am thrilled to be welcoming three outstanding groups of dancers to Regent's Park for what will be a unique celebration of dance and music. I can't wait to see how they and Shelley Maxwell, Julia Cheng and Kate Prince reimagine these timeless Rodgers & Hammerstein's Dream Ballets for audiences at the Open Air Theatre.”

A timeless celebration of dance and music from three of the UK's leading musical theatre choreographers, accompanied live on stage by the 26-piece orchestra of the Sinfonia Smith Square, and set to the magical scores of Rodgers & Hammerstein's dream ballets.

In this enchanting triple bill, the dream ballets are re-imagined for the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre stage by award-winning musical theatre dance makers Julia Cheng (Fiddler on the Roof) who choreographs the rarely performed Allegro, Shelley Maxwell (Get Up Stand Up!) who choreographs Oklahoma!'s dream ballet and Kate Prince (Message in a Bottle, Zoo Nation) who choreographs the dream ballet from Carousel, all with extended new musical arrangements by Tony Award winner Simon Hale (Girl from the North Country).

A unique opportunity to experience Rodgers & Hammerstein's music brought to life through dance like never before.

