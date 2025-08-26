Full Cast Set For RSC's MACBETH With Sam Heughan and Lia Williams

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Royal Shakespeare Company has announced the full cast for Daniel Raggett's sell-out production of Shakespeare's gripping and brutal tragedy, Macbeth, which plays at The Other Place from Thursday 09 October – Saturday 06 December, with a press night on Tuesday 21 October. Also announced today, a limited number of bar-style seats have been made available for every performance of Macbeth in The Other Place, giving audience members the opportunity to get even closer to the drama of the Scottish play.

An additional two public performances, taking place on Saturday 8 and Saturday 22 November at 7.15pm, went on sale earlier this month due to overwhelming public demand.

As previously announced Sam Heughan (Outlander, Love Again) makes his RSC debut as Macbeth alongside Lia Williams (The Crown, Skylight) as Lady Macbeth.

Alec Newman will play Macduff. Alec is well known for portraying Paul Atreides in Dune (2000), and played Adam Smasher in the iconic video game, Cyberpunk 2077. He is also known for playing Edmund in King Lear (Donmar Warehouse), was award nominated in the title role of The Motherfucker with the Hat (National Theatre) and played Headteacher Michael Byrne in Waterloo Road (BBC).

Nicholas Karimi plays Banquo. His RSC credits include Henry VI (Parts 2 & 3) and The Comedy of Errors. Other theatre work includes War Horse (National Theatre/West End), Titus Andronicus (Shakespeare's Globe), The Kite Runner (West End/tour), A Tale of Two Cities (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), An Oak Tree (Trafalgar Studios), and Everyman (National Theatre). Screen credits include The Witcher (Netflix), You Don't Know Me (BBC/Netflix).

The witches will be played by three Scottish-born performers, Alison Peebles as First Witch, Eilidh Fisher as Second Witch, Irene Macdougall as Third Witch.

Alison, who directed the 2003 film AfterLife, has had a number of high-profile screen-roles, including The Road Dance Where Do We Go from Here?, The Advocates, Armchair Detectives, Shetland and Bumping The Odds. She played Lady Macbeth in Michael Boyd's acclaimed 1993 production of Macbeth at Glasgow's Tron Theatre and in Wils Wilsons' 2022 production for the RSC, playing the Porter in a contemporary rewriting of Act 2 Scene 1 by comedian and author Stewart Lee. Eilidh will play Evie Galloway, the lead role in the upcoming BBC One crime drama Dope Girl, and has appeared in feature films including The Outrun and Consecration. TV credits include The Power, The Next, The English Game and Call the Midwife.

Irene, a longstanding member of the Dundee Rep Ensemble, has performed in The Tempest, Twelfth Night, A Midsummer Night's Dream, All My Sons, Death of a Salesman, August: Osage County, The Duchess of Malfi, Hecuba, The Seagull and Macbeth. In 2009, she won the CATS Best Actress Award for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf and has also directed notable productions such as The Vagina Monologues and 39 Steps.

The full company includes: Michael Abubakar as Lennox, Eilidh Fisher as Second Witch, Gilly Gilchrist as Duncan/Siward, Sam Heughan as Macbeth, Nicholas Karimi as Banquo, Jamie Marie Leary as Lady Macduff, Irene Macdougall as Third Witch, John McLarnon as Ross, Conor McLeod as Angus, Alec Newman as Macduff, Christopher Patrick Nolan as Priest, Alison Peebles as First Witch, Calum Ross as Malcolm and Lia Williams as Lady Macbeth.

Daniel Raggett, whose acclaimed Edward II played in the Swan Theatre earlier this year, directs Shakespeare's story of love, power and ambition. Joining him in the creative team are: Set & Costume Designer, Anna Reid; Lighting Design by Ryan Day; Sound Design by Tingying Dong, Fight Direction by Alex Payne, Dramaturgy by Rebecca Latham and Casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG.

Talking about the play, Daniel Raggett said, “Shakespeare's Macbeth is a play that needs no introduction. It's so popular that it feels like it is always being performed somewhere, and probably is. With the RSC's last production of it only two years ago there's no reason to revive it unless you're going to look at it with fresh eyes - and along with this exceptional, almost exclusively Scottish, company that is what I intend to do. The heart of theatre is its liveness and nowhere will this be more true than in the incredible intimacy of The Other Place. Whether you know it, or are new to it, it'll be sure to hold a few surprises.”