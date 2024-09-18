Full Cast Set For Julia Donaldson and Axel Sheffler's STICK MAN at The Bloomsbury Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Based on the book by Julia Donaldson with illustrations by Axel Scheffler, this Christmas Stick Man will play at it's new home in the Bloomsbury Theatre from 4 December to 5 January with a press performance on Thursday 5 December at 1pm. Tickets are on sale here.

'Stick Man lives in the family tree

With his Stick Lady Love

and their stick children three...'

What starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure for Stick Man: a dog wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him, and he even ends up on a fire! How will Stick Man ever get back to the family tree in time for Christmas?

This much-loved Offie Award winning adaptation from Freckle Productions, the team behind Zog, Zog and the Flying Doctors, and The Baddies, features top actors and is packed full of puppetry, songs, live music and funky moves.

The cast consists of JG Daniels-White (Infinite Joy, Southwark Playhouse) as ‘Stick Man' with Carmen Law (Annie Get Your Gun, Frinton Summer Theatre; Pearl and Dagger, The Other Palace) as ‘Stick Lady Love'. The cast is completed by actor-musician James Gulliford (The Wizard of Oz, The Watermill Theatre; YeastNation, Southwark Playhouse) and swing Alexandra Clare (The Railway Children, UK Tour).

Executive producer Jennifer Sutherland said, “We are so excited that our beloved Stick Man – a perennial festive family favourite – will be back this Christmas. After twelve years at the Leicester Square Theatre, we're so excited to move to a new London home at the Bloomsbury Theatre. We are working with a brilliant team - designer Katie Sykes, lighting designer El Higgins and director Mark Kane to add even more sparkle and beauty to the show in this jewel of a theatre in London's West End.”

Stick Man is adapted from the book by Julia Donaldson, the multi award-winning author of some of the world's best loved children's books including The Gruffalo and Zog. Julia is best known for her popular rhyming stories for children, especially those illustrated by Axel Scheffler, which have sold over 75 million copies and have been published in over 100 languages.

Stick Man is a long-standing bestseller and has been translated into 23 languages. In 2015, Magic Light Pictures premiered the animated film of Stick Man with an all-star cast including Martin Freeman, Jennifer Saunders and Hugh Bonneville. The film was the 4th most-viewed 2015 Christmas Day TV programme in the UK, and the book went to number one in the children's chart. In 2023 Stick Man celebrates its 15th anniversary.

Stick Man is directed by Mark Kane with original direction by Sally Cookson (A Monster Calls, Old Vic Theatre), design by Katie Sykes (Jane Eyre, National Theatre), lighting by Elanor Higgins (Private Peaceful, UK Tour) music by Benji Bower (A Monster Calls, Old Vic Theatre) and musical direction by Brian Hargreaves.

