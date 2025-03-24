Full Cast Set For David Mamet's HOUSE OF GAMES at Hampstead Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hampstead Theatre has announced the full cast for House of Games, a new production of Richard Bean's gripping adaptation of David Mamet's noir thriller. Directed by Jonathan Kent, it plays Hampstead's Main Stage from 2 May to 7 June.

Lisa Dillon will take on the role of Dr Margaret Ford, returning to Hampstead following her acclaimed performance in the title role of Tom Stoppard's Hapgood and The Fever Syndrome.

Richard Harrington, known for Hinterland with theatre credits including The Promise at Chichester Festival Theatre, will play Mike, while recent graduate Oscar Lloyd (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, West End) will play Billy.

They are joined by Joanna Brookes as Kathleen (The Gift, Theatre Royal Stratford East), Robin Soans as Joey (Uncle Vanya, Hampstead Theatre), Siôn Tudor Owen as George (White Christmas, West End), Kelly Price as Trudi (The Sex Party, Menier Chocolate Factory), Laurence Ubong Williams as PJ (The Motive and the Cue, National Theatre) and Andrew Whipp as Bobby (F*ck the Polar Bears, Bush Theatre).

What do you know about the world? You're a voyeur. You write books, do this listening shit... Me, I hang out with these fellahs at the House of Games, and it's so real I feel like I'm in a movie

Celebrated psychoanalyst and author Dr Margaret Ford has a new client. Billy needs help: he's addicted to sex, drugs and, most dangerously, gambling big money at an illicit poker lounge, the House of Games. Dr Ford also happens to be in search of subject matter for her next best-seller - a search which takes her deep into Chicago's underworld and into the path of Mike, a charismatic gambler. A complex game commences, in which even the players themselves don't know the rules, their roles, or who will be left holding the trump card...

This gripping adaptation of David Mamet's noir thriller comes from celebrated playwright Richard Bean, who returns to Hampstead following Reykjavik, To Have and To Hold and Kiss Me. Director Jonathan Kent also returns to Hampstead where his productions have included Double Feature, Good People and The Forest.

