Full Cast Set For BARE Concert at the London Palladium

BARE comes to the London Palladium on Sunday 7 April, in a one-night-concert. The full cast has been announced for this upcoming production, led by the previously announced Jordan Luke Gage as Jason, and Laurie Kynaston as Peter.

Joining the company are Cassidy Janson (&Juliet, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as ‘Claire’ and Frances Mayli McCann (Bonnie and Clyde, Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour) as ‘Ivy’, with Chrissie Bhima as ‘Kiera’, Adrian Hansel as ‘Priest’, Haroun Al Jeddal as ‘Lucas’, Claudia Kariuki as ‘Sister Chantelle’, Aoife Kenny as ‘Tanya’, Ed Larkin as ‘Matt’, Jack Ofrecio as ‘Zack’, Emily Ooi as ‘Diane’ and Katie Ramshaw as ‘Nadia’.

BARE is a provocative and fresh coming-of-age musical about identity, sexuality and the consequences of hiding your true self.

BARE follows a group of students at a Catholic boarding school as they struggle to come to terms with who they are, and who the world thinks they should be. As they explore their sense of identity, they seek answers from their Church, their friends, but ultimately, from within themselves.

With a punchy, electric rock/pop score by Damon Intrabartolo with lyrics by Jon Hartmere, the story of BARE is as real and relevant as ever. At the London Palladium, BARE is directed by Dean Johnson, who recently directed the concert version of Once, starring Carrie Hope Fletcher and Jamie Muscato. Adam Hoskins (The Secret Garden in Concert, Once in Concert, Songs for a New World, all the London Palladium, Diana in Concert, Eventim Apollo) is musical director and set and lighting design is by Andrew Exeter (Oti Mabuse: I Am Here, Johannes Radebe: Freedom and Freedom Unleashed, Lizzie).

BARE is produced by Lambert Jackson and Positive Sum.