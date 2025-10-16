Full Cast Revealed For THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD at The National Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Theatre has announced full casting for The Playboy of the Western World, a story of youth and self-discovery by John Millington Synge. This new production is directed by Caitríona McLaughlin (Artistic Director of the Abbey Theatre, the National Theatre of Ireland) and will play in the Lyttelton theatre from 4 December 2025 to 28 February 2026.

Previously announced cast includes Declan Conlon as Old Mahon, Nicola Coughlan as Pegeen Mike, Lorcan Cranitch as Michael Flaherty, Megan Cusack as Susan Brady, Éanna Hardwicke as Christy Mahon, Siobhán McSweeney as Widow Quin and Marty Rea as Shawn Keogh.

Completing the cast are Marty Breen as Sara Tansey, Naoise Dunbar as Jimmy Farrell, Matthew Forrest as Philly Cullen, Sallay Garnett as Nelly, Fionnuala Gygax as Honor Blake, Erin Hennessey as Fiddle Player with Susan Akintomide, Peter Mooney and Donncha O'Dea joining the ensemble.

At the edge of the earth, you could be anyone

Pegeen Flaherty's life is turned upside down when, on a normal day, a young man walks into her pub claiming that he's killed his father.

Instead of being shunned, the killer Christy Mahon becomes a local hero. The welcome murderer wins hearts and races as he beds himself into village life. That is until a second man unexpectedly arrives on the scene…

Director Caitríona McLaughlin is joined by set and costume designer Katie Davenport, lighting designer James Farncombe, movement director Sue Mythen, sound designer Adrienne Quartly, composer Anna Mullarkey, fight director Kevin McCurdy. casting by Alastair Coomer CDG and Naomi Downham, voice coach Shereen Ibrahim, dialect coach Patricia Logue and staff director Neetu Singh.

Playing in the Lyttelton theatre from 4 December 2025 to 28 February 2026, press performance on Thursday 11 December 2025, 7pm.