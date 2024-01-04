Full Cast Announced for the National Theatre's NYE, Starring Michael Sheen

The National Theatre and Wales Millenium Centre have announced the full cast for Nye as the company begins rehearsals. Tim Price's (Teh Internet is Serious Business) new play directed by Rufus Norris (Small Island), charts the life of Aneurin 'Nye' Bevan and his battle to create the NHS. Michael Sheen is cast as Nye in this co-production between The National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre.

Matthew Bulgo, Dyfan Dwyfor, Ross Foley, Daniel Hawksford, Bea Holland, Michael Keane, Nicholas Khan, Oliver Llewellyn-Jenkins, Mark Matthews, Ashley Mejri, Lee Mengo, David Monteith, Mali O’Donnell and Sara Otung join the previously announced cast of Remy Beasley, Roger Evans, Jon Furlong, Stephanie Jacob, Kezrena James,Tony Jayawardena, Rebecca Killick, Rhodri Meilir, Michael Sheen and Sharon Small.

Director Rufus Norris leads a creative team including set designer Vicki Mortimer, costume designer Kinnetia Isidore, lighting designer Paule Constable, co-choreographers Steven Hoggett and Jess Williams, composer Will Stuart, sound designer Donato Wharton, projection designer Jon Driscoll, company voice work Cathleen McCarron and Tamsin Newlands, staff director Francesca Goodridge, associate set designer Matt Hellyer, dialect coach Patricia Logue and casting by Alastair Coomer CDG and Chloe Blake.

From campaigning at the coalfield to leading the battle to create the NHS, Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan is often referred to as the politician with greatest influence on our country without ever being Prime Minister.

Confronted with death, Nye’s deepest memories lead him on a mind-bending journey back through his life; from childhood to mining underground, Parliament and fights with Churchill in an epic Welsh fantasia.

Nye is playing in the Olivier theatre from 24 February until 11 May, with press night on 6 March 2024.

Following its world premiere in the Olivier theatre, Nye will play at the Wales Millennium Centre. Michael Sheen will continue his role as Nye Bevan in this strictly limited run from 18 May until 1 June 2024

Tickets are available from £20 and are on sale now via The National Theatre website.

Image Credit: The National Theatre