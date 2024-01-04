Full Cast Announced for the National Theatre's NYE, Starring Michael Sheen

Find out who is joining Michael Sheen as Nye

By: Jan. 04, 2024

POPULAR

Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway
CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January Photo 2 CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Photo 3 Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL Photo 4 Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL

Full Cast Announced for the National Theatre's NYE, Starring Michael Sheen

The National Theatre and Wales Millenium Centre have announced the full cast for Nye as the company begins rehearsals. Tim Price's (Teh Internet is Serious Business) new play directed by Rufus Norris (Small Island), charts the life of Aneurin 'Nye' Bevan and his battle to create the NHS. Michael Sheen is cast as Nye in this co-production between The National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre.

Matthew Bulgo, Dyfan Dwyfor, Ross Foley, Daniel Hawksford, Bea Holland, Michael KeaneNicholas KhanOliver Llewellyn-JenkinsMark Matthews, Ashley Mejri, Lee Mengo, David Monteith, Mali O’Donnell and Sara Otung join the previously announced cast of Remy Beasley, Roger Evans, Jon Furlong, Stephanie JacobKezrena James,Tony Jayawardena, Rebecca Killick, Rhodri Meilir, Michael Sheen and Sharon Small.

Director Rufus Norris leads a creative team including set designer Vicki Mortimer, costume designer Kinnetia Isidore, lighting designer Paule Constable, co-choreographers Steven Hoggett and Jess Williams, composer Will Stuart, sound designer Donato Wharton, projection designer Jon Driscoll, company voice work Cathleen McCarron and Tamsin Newlands, staff director Francesca Goodridge, associate set designer Matt Hellyer, dialect coach Patricia Logue and casting by Alastair Coomer CDG and Chloe Blake. 

From campaigning at the coalfield to leading the battle to create the NHS, Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan is often referred to as the politician with greatest influence on our country without ever being Prime Minister.

Confronted with death, Nye’s deepest memories lead him on a mind-bending journey back through his life; from childhood to mining underground, Parliament and fights with Churchill in an epic Welsh fantasia.

Nye is playing in the Olivier theatre from 24 February until 11 May, with press night on 6 March 2024.

Following its world premiere in the Olivier theatre, Nye will play at the Wales Millennium Centre. Michael Sheen will continue his role as Nye Bevan in this strictly limited run from 18 May until 1 June 2024

Tickets are available from £20 and are on sale now via The National Theatre website.

Image Credit: The National Theatre




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Had a Poltergeist in My House Photo
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Had a Poltergeist in My House

Andrew Lloyd Webber has said that he had a poltergeist in his home in Eaton Square.

2
THE HANDMAIDS TALE Returns to the ENO in February Photo
THE HANDMAID'S TALE Returns to the ENO in February

The Handmaid’s Tale returns to the ENO in highly anticipated production. Read more about the upcoming show at BroadwayWorld.

3
ENO Ballot On Chorus Industrial Action Opens Today Photo
ENO Ballot On Chorus Industrial Action Opens Today

The ballot opens for ENO chorus members to vote on whether they wish to take industrial action. This includes options for strike action as well as action short of a strike.

4
Save up to 53% on FROZEN THE MUSICAL Photo
Save up to 53% on FROZEN THE MUSICAL

Frozen The Musical-Tickets From £39.50

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

New Musical IT IS WELL WITH MY SOUL Comes to The Other Palace TheatreNew Musical IT IS WELL WITH MY SOUL Comes to The Other Palace Theatre
Full Cast Announced for the National Theatre's NYE, Starring Michael SheenFull Cast Announced for the National Theatre's NYE, Starring Michael Sheen
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Had a Poltergeist in My HouseAndrew Lloyd Webber: I Had a Poltergeist in My House
Save up to 53% on FROZEN THE MUSICALSave up to 53% on FROZEN THE MUSICAL

Videos

Royal Opera House Taking Registrations For Create Day 2024 Video
Royal Opera House Taking Registrations For Create Day 2024
Watch a Sneak Peek of the West End Return of THE UNFRIEND Video
Watch a Sneak Peek of the West End Return of THE UNFRIEND
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
APPROPRIATE

Recommended For You