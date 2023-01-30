Full Cast Announced for ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, Starring Rachel Tucker

Olivier Award-winning West End star Matt Henry is joining the cast of Annie Get Your Gun for a special one-night only concert - starring West End and Broadway favourite Rachel Tucker, at the world-famous London Palladium.

As previously announced, acclaimed leading lady Rachel Tucker (Come From Away, Wicked, We Will Rock You) will star as the legendary sharpshooter Annie Oakley in the first-ever UK concert production of Irving Berlin's classic musical on Friday, April 7, with star of stage and screen Julian Ovenden as love interest Frank Butler.

Best known for his multi-award performance as Lola in the original West End cast of Kinky Boots, Matt Henry will be playing the legendary showman Buffalo Bill. Matt has recently been seen in the hit movie Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical, and co-created and starred in the new musical The Drifters Girl.

Also set to appear are Nicholas McLean (Boq, Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre) as Charlie Davenport, Olivia Moore (Sandy, Grease, Dominion Theatre, u/s Veronica and Heather McNamara, Heathers, original West End cast Theatre Royal Haymarket) as Winnie Tate, Charlotte Riby (Carousel, Jesus Christ Superstar, Regents Park Open Air Theatre, and u/s Becky, Waitress, Adelphi Theatre) as Dolly Tate, and Jay Rincon (Miracle On 34th Street, UK tour) as Tommy Keeler.

Rachel's performance as sharp-shooter Annie Oakley will mark her return to the West End after starring as Annette / Beverley Bass in Come From Away on Broadway, a role she originated in the London production, receiving best supporting actress nominations for the 2019 Olivier Awards and 2020 WhatsOnStage Awards.

Playing opposite Rachel as Frank Butler will be Julian Ovenden who recently starred as Emile de Becque in the UK tour of South Pacific, and has featured in TV dramas The Crown, Bridgerton and Downton Abbey.

Announcing the additional cast members, Lambert Jackson Creative Director Eliza Jackson said: "We are delighted to add Matt Henry, Nicholas McLean, Olivia Moore, Charlotte Riby and Jay Rincon to the cast for Annie Get Your Gun at the London Palladium.

"It is going to be a wonderful night celebrating a classic musical that is full of memorable showtunes, like the iconic songs There's No Business Like Show Business and Anything You Can Do.

"With Rachel and Julian leading the cast, accompanied by a full orchestra, this one-off concert is going to be a must-see event this spring."

When Buffalo Bill's Wild West show comes to town, it only takes one glance for sharp-shooting country girl Annie Oakley to fall head over heels for its star marksman, Frank Butler. Both have truly met their match, as the two compete and flirt, with plenty of ups and downs along the way.

Celebrating this fictionalised version of the real-life sharp-shooter Annie Oakley and her romance with Frank Butler, Annie Get Your Gun boasts a score of Irving Berlin classics including 'There's No Business Like Show Business', 'I Got Lost In His Arms', 'I Got The Sun In The Mornin'', 'Anything You Can Do,' and 'They Say It's Wonderful'.

Annie Get Your Gun first opened on Broadway in 1946 and then in the West End a year later in 1947. Both productions were a hit and the Oscar-winning film based on the musical followed in 1950.

A concert production was staged in New York in 2015 but Annie Get Your Gun will be the first time a concert production has ever been staged in the UK.

Annie Get Your Gun at The London Palladium is presented by live music and event promoters Cuffe and Taylor and Live Nation, in association with theatre producers Lambert Jackson Productions.

Tickets are on sale NOW from https://lwtheatres.co.uk

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan