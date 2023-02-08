Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Full Cast Announced For Theo Chester's STRAY DOGS At Theatre503

Stray Dogs is a visceral epic play, that is rooted in the past and entangled in nature and superstition.

Feb. 08, 2023  
Full Cast Announced For Theo Chester's STRAY DOGS At Theatre503

Tommo Fowler directs Theo Chester's potent new work, Stray Dogs, a haunting and resonant debut play where death and healing collide in the strange world of Jacob, a troubled yet compassionate executioner who longs for a better future and a different life.

It's been a harsh winter. Outside the city walls, people are starving. Inside, the rich townspeople hoard their grain and gold. Like his father before him, Jacob must serve the elite and keep those who steal in order. He fixes their broken bones, sews up their wounds, and then chops off their heads.

Jacob believes he will keep the peace better through solely healing, but he desperately needs the town's blessing. Little does he know that others close to him have far more radical plans for change.

Stray Dogs is a visceral epic play, that is rooted in the past and entangled in nature and superstition.

Theo Chester's bold, inventive play examines hope, fear and our instinctive need to do better in a challenging and difficult world.

The cast includes Graham Butler (Jacob), Abbey Gillett (Hilde), Graeme McKnight (Franz/Pig), Coral Wylie (Wilf) and Ruxandra Porojnicu (Ana).

Theo Chester is a playwright from London. He has been a member of Soho Theatre's Writers' Lab and Writers' Alumni Group. Alongside writing, he has worked in film, assistant directing the feature documentary Summer in the Forest (2017). He also works as an English Teacher.

The running time is approx. 2 hours 15 including interval.

Age guidance is 14+

Theatre503

503 Battersea Park Road

London SW11 3BW

Performances: Tuesday 14 March to Saturday 1st April

Tickets: 0207 978 7040

Online: www.theatre503.com

Pricing:

Adult Standard: £20

Concessions: £14

Previews & any week-day Matinees: £12

Saturday Matinees: 'Pay What You Choose' from 50p to £20 (in increments of £1, from £1)

After Press Night: 6x £6 Tickets for Tues-Sat Evening Shows

Accessible Performances

Parent and baby matinee - Wednesday 29th March, 12:00

Enhanced performance and touch tour (facilitated by Extant) - date TBC

Theatre503is at the forefront of identifying and nurturing new voices at the very start of their careers and launching them to the industry. They stage more early career playwrights than any other theatre in the world - with over 120 writers premiered each year from short pieces to full length productions, resulting in employment for over 1,000 freelance artists through their year-round programme. They also support writers all year round with development projects working towards that first full length production as part of the 503Studio.

They provide a diverse pipeline of talent resulting in modern classics like The Mountaintop by Katori Hall and Rotterdam by Jon Brittain - both Olivier Award winners - to future classics like Yasmin Joseph's J'Ouvert, winner of the 2020 James Tait Black Prize and a West End transfer/BBCArts recording and Wolfie by Ross Willis, winner of the 2020 Writers Guild Award for Best New Play. Writers who began their creative life at Theatre503 are now writing for series including The Crown, Succession, Doctor Who, Killing Eve and Normal People and every single major subsidised theatre in the country now boasts a new play by a writer who started at Theatre503.




Bristol Old Vics HAMLET to be Screened in Cinemas Across the UK & Ireland Photo
Bristol Old Vic's HAMLET to be Screened in Cinemas Across the UK & Ireland
Bristol Old Vic and Altitude have announced their new stage to screen partnership, which will bring the theatre’s recent acclaimed stage production of Hamlet to cinema screens across the UK & Ireland for the first time from 6 April.
Bijou Theatre Productions Presents Agatha Christies THE HOLLOW in July Photo
Bijou Theatre Productions Presents Agatha Christie's THE HOLLOW in July
2023 will see another season of Agatha Christie plays performed by Bijou Theatre Productions which has a long history, reflecting the region's association with Christie's birthplace and her holiday home in later life.
Griff Rhys Jones THE CATS PYJAMAS Will Tour to Bradford Upon Avon Photo
Griff Rhys Jones' THE CAT'S PYJAMAS Will Tour to Bradford Upon Avon
Multi award-winning comedian, writer, actor, and television presenter Griff Rhys Jones is set to embark on his next national stand-up tour this summer with his much-anticipated, brand-new show 'The Cat's Pyjamas'. 
Disabled-Led Ensembles Unite For a Performance of Specially Commissioned Work at Sage Gate Photo
Disabled-Led Ensembles Unite For a Performance of Specially Commissioned Work at Sage Gateshead
RNS Moves, the inclusive ensemble bringing together disabled and non-disabled musicians from Royal Northern Sinfonia are joining forces with players from BSO Resound, the disabled-led ensemble at the core of Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, for a monumental performance at Sage Gateshead on the 3rd March. 

More Hot Stories For You


West End Flea Market 2023 to Take Place in MayWest End Flea Market 2023 to Take Place in May
February 9, 2023

Theatrical charity, Acting for Others, has announced West End Flea Market 2023. This year’s event will take place on Saturday 20 May at St Paul’s Church and Churchyard, Covent Garden.
IT'S A MOTHERF**KING PLEASURE Comes to Vault Festival 2023IT'S A MOTHERF**KING PLEASURE Comes to Vault Festival 2023
February 9, 2023

FlawBored present their pitch-black satire of the monetisation of identity politics: a self-aware, intersectional, disabled-led dissection of identity and access.
Southbank Centre Awarded Platinum Accessibility Status By Attitude Is EverythingSouthbank Centre Awarded Platinum Accessibility Status By Attitude Is Everything
February 9, 2023

The Southbank Centre has announced that it is the first UK venue to be awarded Attitude is Everything's highest possible accolade in its efforts to improve access and inclusion to live events.
Laura Morera Retires as a Principal Dancer After 27 YearsLaura Morera Retires as a Principal Dancer After 27 Years
February 9, 2023

Royal Ballet Principal dancer Laura Morera will retire at the end of the Season after a career spanning over 27 years. Her final performance on the Royal Opera House stage will be on Saturday 17th June in Kenneth MacMillan's Anastasia Act III.
UNDER THE BLACK ROCK Comes to Arcola Theatre Next MonthUNDER THE BLACK ROCK Comes to Arcola Theatre Next Month
February 9, 2023

​​​​​​​Posing questions about family loyalty, morality and how young men and women are drawn into violence, Under the Black Rock is a play set in Belfast around the time of the Troubles, starring Evanna Lynch, best known for her role as Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films.
share