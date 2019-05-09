Full Cast Announced For THE HUNT At Almeida Theatre

Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold directs The Hunt by David Farr, based on the critically acclaimed Danish film thriller Jagten, by Thomas Vinterberg and Tobias Lindholm.

Joining the previously announced Michele Austin, Danny Kirrane, Tobias Menzies and Howard Ward are Stuart Campbell, Adrian Der Gregorian, Keith Higham, Harrison Houghton, Poppy Miller, Abbiegail Mills, George Nearn Stuart, Itoya Osagiede, Justin Salinger, Jethro Skinner, Taya Tower and Florence White.

Rupert Goold is the Almeida's Artistic Director where he has previously directed Shipwreck, Albion, Ink (also West End and Broadway), Richard III (broadcast live to cinemas around the world), Medea, The Merchant of Venice, King Charles III (West End, Broadway, UK and international tour) and American Psycho (also Broadway). He was Artistic Director of Headlong from 2005 until 2013 where his work included The Effect, ENRON, Earthquakes in London and Decade. Other theatre credits include Made in Dagenham (West End); The Last Days of Judas Iscariot (Almeida); Macbeth (Chichester Festival Theatre, West End and Broadway) and No Man's Land (The Gate, Dublin and West End). He has twice been the recipient of the Olivier, Critics' Circle and Evening Standard Awards for Best Director. He was Associate Director at the Royal Shakespeare Company from 2009 to 2012 and was Artistic Director of Northampton Theatres from 2002 to 2005. On film, he directed the BAFTA nominated Richard II, part of The Hollow Crown; Macbeth for the BBC; feature film True Story starring James Franco and Jonah Hill; a television adaptation of his production of Mike Bartlett's King Charles III for BBC Two, and the forthcoming feature film Judy. He was awarded a CBE for services to drama in 2017.

David Farr's plays include The Heart of Robin Hood, The UN Inspector, and adaptations of The Odyssey and Kafka's Metamorphosis. His writing for television includes Hanna; an episode of Philip K Dick's Electric Dreams (also director); The Night Manager; Spooks. His film writing work includes Hanna and The Ones Below (also director). He has previously been Artistic Director at The Gate Theatre, Bristol Old Vic and Lyric Theatre Hammersmith and he was also Associate Director at the RSC where he directed several Shakespeare plays and Harold Pinter's The Homecoming.

