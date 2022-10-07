Full Cast Announced For ORLANDO at the Garrick Theatre

The full company has been announced for Orlando - joining Emma Corrin, in the title role, are Deborah Findlay (Mrs Grimsditch), Jessica Alade (Virginia, Drunken Tory), Debra Baker (Virginia, Favilla, The Captain), Akuc Bol (Virginia, Euphrosyne, Prue), Lucy Briers (Virginia, Queen Elizabeth, Officer), Richard Cant (Virginia, Harriet, Kitty), Melissa Lowe (Virginia, Drunken Tory), Jodie McNee (Virginia, Marmaduke), Oliver Wickham (Virginia, Clorinda), and Millicent Wong (Virginia, Sasha, Nell). Michael Grandage's production opens at the Garrick Theatre on 5 December 2022, with previews from 26 November, and runs until 25 February 2023.

The production sees Emma Corrin returning to the London stage as the title role in Orlando, from the novel by Virginia Woolf in a new version by Neil Bartlett. Michael Grandage directs, reuniting him with Corrin, following their recent collaboration on the feature film My Policeman for Amazon.

Continuing their commitment to accessible ticket prices across their productions, MGC will have over 10,000 Â£10 tickets available across the run.

Orlando tells a story like no other. Born in the reign of Elizabeth 1st, its hero-heroine journeys through five centuries and a myriad of encounters in search of the answer to just one question; how do any of us find the courage to truly be ourselves?

Michael Grandage directs Emma Corrin in Neil Bartlett's joyous new adaptation of Virginia Woolf's modern masterpiece - Orlando.

Leading an eleven-strong company in a bold new staging, Olivier Award nominee Emma Corrin returns to London's West End in one of the most surprising stories in the English language. An inspiring vision of all bodies having equal rights to love.

Orlando opens at the Garrick Theatre this November for a strictly limited season.

Emma Corrin returns to the stage to play Orlando, following their Olivier Award and The Stage Debut Award nominated performance in Anna X (Harold Pinter Theatre). For television, their credits include playing Lady Diana Spencer in the award-winning The Crown - for which they won a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award, as well as receiving a SAG and Emmy nomination. They will star in the upcoming films My Policeman and Lady Chatterley's Lover, and limited-series Retreat.

Deborah Findlay plays Mrs Grimsditch. Her extensive theatre work includes Allelujah! (Bridge Theatre), for The Royal Court Theatre - Escaped Alone (also BAM), The Children (also Broadway - Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Play), Top Girls (also Broadway - won OBIE), and Tom and Viv; for The National Theatre - Rules for Living, Timon of Athens, The Mandate, Mother Clap's Molly House, The Winter's Tale, Stanley (also NY; Best Supporting Actress Olivier Award, Outstanding Performance NY Drama League); for The Donmar Warehouse - Coriolanus, Moonlight, Madame de Sade (Donmar West End), John Gabriel Borkman, The Cut (Olivier nomination for Best Supporting Actress) and The Vortex (Donmar Warehouse); The Glass Menagerie (Young Vic), The Winslow Boy (The Old Vic), Separate Tables (Chichester Festival Theatre), Like a Fishbone, Keyboard Skills, Commitments (Bush Theatre), Vincent River (59E59, New York), The Threesome, Cinderella and Her Sisters (Lyric Hammersmith), Tongue of a Bird, Hedda Gabler (Almeida Theatre), The Clandestine Marriage, The House of Bernarda Alba (West End), The School for Scandal, The Merchant of Venice, Twelfth Night, The New Inn, Three Sisters (RSC), Macbeth (Nuffield Southampton), and As You Like It and King Lear (Oxford Playhouse and UK tour). For television, her work includes The Split - as series regular Ruth Defoe, The Drowning, Collateral, Lovesick, High and Dry, Lambert, Life in Squares, Kaijser, Coalition, Starlings, Leaving, Torchwood, The Good Samaritan, This Life - 10 Years On, State of Play, Anna Karenina, and Wives and Daughters; and for film, Making Noise Quietly, Hampstead, Jackie, The Lady in the Van, Arthur Christmas, Vanity Fair, The End of the Affair and Truly Madly Deeply.

Jessica Alade plays Virginia, Drunken Tory. Her theatre credits include Hamlet (National Theatre); and for television, Showtrial, Buffering and I Hate Suzie.

Debra Baker plays Virginia, Favilla, The Captain. For theatre, her work includes SAD (Omnibus Theatre, Clapham), The Witchfinder's Sister (Queen's Theatre Hornchurch), Big Guns (Yard Theatre), Home Theatre (Theatre Royal Stratford East), and Radiant Vermin (Soho Theatre and New York). For television, her work includes It's a Sin, King Gary, Home, Call The Midwife, Sliced, Close to the Enemy, The Five, and Phoneshop; and for film, Re-Awakening, Body of Water, London Road, Lie Low, and Night Bus.

Akuc Bol plays Virginia, Euphrosyne, An Irish Debutante, Prue. Her theatre work includes Peter Pan, Attempts on Her Life, Julius Caesar, Philistines (Royal Conservatoire of Scotland), Mirthidate, SurÃ©na (Conservatoire National SupÃ©riuer d'Art Dramatique), Bite Your Tongue (Talawa Theatre Company), Hamlet (RADA Youth Theatre), The Mini Dream, Encourage the Others (Almeida Theatre), and Banana Boys, Fisheress, God is a DJ, and Class of '09 (Hampstead Theatre). For television, her work includes London Kills, Messiah, and The Dumping Ground; and for film, The Swimmers.

Lucy Briers plays Virginia, Queen Elizabeth, Officer. Her theatre work includes All of Us (National Theatre), Rosmersholm (Duke of York's Theatre - Winner of Clarence Derwent Award 2019), Wild East (Young Vic), Forty Years On, The Seagull, Ivanov (Chichester Festival Theatre), Wolf Hall, Bring up the Bodies, Ivanov and Top Girls (West End), Bedroom Farce, Miss Julie (Rose Theatre Kingston), Some Kind of Bliss (Trafalgar Studios/Brits Off Broadway), Catch (Royal Court Theatre), The Voysey Inheritance (National Theatre), and Teeth 'n' Smiles, Don Juan, and As You Like It (Sheffield Theatres). Her television work includes House of the Dragon, Home, Endeavour, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Pride & Prejudice, Count Arthur Strong, Press, Mrs Wilson, Gentleman Jack, Victoria, The Thick of it, and Twenty Twelve; and for film, My Policeman, Emma, The Show, Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, and Genius.

Richard Cant plays Virginia, Harriet, Kitty. For theatre, his work includes Handbagged, Wife (Kiln Theatre), The Normal Heart, Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear (National Theatre), Talent (Sheffield Theatres), After Edward, Edward the Second (Shakespeare's Globe), Maydays, Hamlet, Much Ado About Nothing (RSC), Saint Joan (Donmar Warehouse), My Night with Reg (Donmar Warehouse/Apollo Theatre), Medea (Almeida Theatre), The Trial (Young Vic), War Horse (New London Theatre), Salome (Headlong), Troilus and Cressida, Cymbeline (Cheek by Jowl), Original Sin, The Country Wife (Sheffield Theatres), Other People (Royal Court Theatre), Pera Palas (Gate Theatre), The Canterbury Tales (Garrick Theatre) and Charley's Aunt (York Theatre Royal). His television credits include The Crown, It's a Sin, Silent Witness, Taboo, Outlander, Bleak House and The Way We Live Now; and for film, My Policeman, Mary Queen of Scots, Stan and Ollie, Sparkle, (Past Present Future) Imperfect and The Lawless Heart.

Melissa Lowe plays Virginia, Drunken Tory. Their theatre credits include A Billion Times I Love You (Liverpool Everyman Theatre), Hungry (Soho Theatre/ ROUNDABOUT @ Summerhall - Edinburgh Festival Fringe), Gypsy (Royal Exchange Theatre), A Christmas Carol (Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds), The Importance of Being Earnest (Octagon Theatre Bolton), The Cat in the Hat (Leicester Curve and UK tour) and Me and My Girl (Chichester Festival Theatre). Their television work includes The Midwich Cuckoos.

Jodie McNee plays Virginia, Footman, Marmaduke. Her theatre credits include Adult Children (Donmar Warehouse), Unprecedented: Fear Fatigue, Faustus: The Damned Woman (Headlong), Venice Preserved, Measure for Measure, Written on the Heart (RSC), Anatomy of a Suicide (Royal Court Theatre), Nora: A Doll's House, The Night Watch, Hamlet, Orpheus Descending, A Taste of Honey (Royal Exchange Theatre), Twelfth Night (Liverpool Everyman), The Oak Tree, Our Country's Good, Three Winters (National Theatre), and Game (Almeida Theatre). Her television work includes Mrs Sidhu Investigates, Culprits, Hollington Drive, Britannia series 1-3, Anthony, Agatha and the Death of X, Vera, Little Boy Blue, Ripper Street, Criminal Justice 2, Poirot, The Liverpool Nativity; and for film, Judy, Official Secrets, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool, and The Physician.

Oliver Wickham plays Virginia, Clorinda. Their theatre work includes Macbeth (Queen's Theatre), Either (Hampstead Theatre), Out of Water (Orange Tree Theatre - Offie Nominated Best Performance), Romeo and Juliet (Cambridge Arts Theatre), and SIX The Musical

(Edinburgh Festival Fringe); and for television, Wednesday and Chloe.

Millicent Wong plays Virginia, Sasha, Nell. Her theatre credits include Henry V (Donmar Warehouse), Athena (Yard Theatre), After Life (National Theatre), The Doctor (The Adelaide Festival), The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (Bridge Theatre), The King of Hell's Palace (Hampstead Theatre) and Pah-La (The Royal Court). Her television credits include Silent Witness, Annika and Dracula.

Neil Bartlett's vividly theatrical adaptations, translations and plays have been staged by The National Theatre (Berenice, The Game of Love and Chance, In Extremis and Or You Could Kiss Me, his collaboration with Handspring Theatre Company, the creators of Warhorse), the RSC ( The Dispute, The Prince of Homburg), the Abbey in Dublin ( The Picture of Dorian Gray), the Royal Exchange, Manchester (Everybody Loves A Winner, Twenty-Four Hours of Peace), Bristol Old Vic (Great Expectations) and the Lyric Hammersmith (Oliver Twist and A Christmas Carol). He has also made work for, amongst others, the Drill Hall, the Glasgow Citizens, The Royal Court Theatre and the Royal Vauxhall Tavern. From 1994 to 2005 Bartlett was Artistic Director of the Lyric Hammersmith, and his work there earned him both an OBE (in 2003) and a nomination for an Olivier Award for Outstanding Theatrical Achievement (in 2000). In 2008 he was an awarded an honorary degree by Brookes University Oxford in recognition of his pioneering and longstanding commitment to gay culture and civil rights; this year, his fifth and most recent novel, Address Book, has just been longlisted for the Polari Prize. www.neil-bartlett.com

Michael Grandage is Artistic Director of the Michael Grandage Company (MGC) where he most recently directed the film My Policeman (2022) starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson and Rupert Everett which will be released on 21 October 2022. Previously, his other film work for MGC included Genius (2016) starring Colin Firth, Jude Law, Nicole Kidman, and Laura Linney which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival. For MGC in the theatre he has directed Ian McDiarmid in The Lemon Table (UK Tour), Aidan Turner in The Lieutenant of Inishmore (NoÃ«l Coward Theatre), Alfred Molina and Alfred Enoch in Red (Wyndham's Theatre), Nicole Kidman in Photograph 51 (NoÃ«l Coward Theatre), Dawn French: 30 Million Minutes (national and international tour and West End), Jude Law in Henry V, David Walliams and Sheridan Smith in A Midsummer Night's Dream, Daniel Radcliffe in The Cripple of Inishmaan, Judi Dench and Ben Whishaw in Peter and Alice and Simon Russell Beale in Privates on Parade as part of the season at the NoÃ«l Coward Theatre. In September he directs Dawn French's new show Dawn French is a Huge Tw*t. His opera work includes Madama Butterfly for Houston Grand Opera and Chicago Lyric Opera, Le Nozzi de Figaro for Glyndebourne and Houston, Don Giovanni for the Met and Billy Budd for San Francisco, Glyndebourne and BAM in New York. He was Artistic Director of The Donmar Warehouse (2002-2012) and Sheffield Theatres (2000-2005) where his work included Chiwetel Ejiofor in Othello, Frank Langella and Michael Sheen in Frost/Nixon, Derek Jacobi in King Lear, Eddie Redmayne and Alfred Molina in Red (Tony Award for Best Director), Jude Law in Hamlet and Kenneth Branagh in Ivanov. He won three Olivier Awards for his musical productions of Guys and Dolls, Merrily We Roll Along and Grand Hotel. He is President of the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. He was appointed CBE in the Queen's Birthday Honors 2011. His book, A Decade At The Donmar, was published by Constable & Robins in 2012. His charity, set up to help young theatre makers, can be found at www.mgcfutures.com.