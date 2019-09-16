Full Cast Announced For Kay Mellor's BAND OF GOLD UK Tour

Band of Gold - the premiere stage adaptation of Kay Mellor's multi award-winning ITV series, that was one of the most watched shows in television history - today announces that Laurie Brett, Gaynor Faye, Kieron Richardson, Shayne Ward, Sacha Parkinson and Andrew Dunn will star in the production and be joined by Emma Osman, Olwen May, Steve Garti, Joe Mallalieu, Mark Sheals, Shareesa Valentine, Virginia Byron and Marc Parry . At the same time, it can also be confirmed that following its World Premiere at Leeds Grand Theatre on Thursday 28 November 2019, Band of Gold will play a ten-week UK Tour in 2020, opening at Nottingham Theatre Royal on Tuesday 14 January 2020.

Band of Gold was the ground-breaking crime drama that captivated over 15 million viewers each week when it aired on ITV. Starring (amongst others) Geraldine James, Cathy Tyson, Barbara Dickson and Samantha Morton, the ground-breaking crime drama captivated the nation, with bookmakers taking bets on the identity of the killer before the final episode!

This new, murderous but at times heart-warming and humorous stage adaptation, tells the story of a group of women - Carol, Rose, Anita and a young mother, Gina - as they battle to survive whilst working in a notorious red-light district with a killer on the loose. When one of their colleagues is murdered, they need to find the killer before they strike again. Band of Gold on stage will feature a star-studded cast including Gaynor Faye, (Emmerdale, Playing the Field, Calendar Girls), Laurie Brett, (EastEnders, Waterloo Road, Les Miserables), Kieron Richardson, (Hollyoaks, Heatbeat), Shayne Ward, (Coronation Street, Rock Of Ages, X Factor Winner), Sacha Parkinson (Mr Selfridge, The Mill) and Andrew Dunn (Dinnerladies, The Full Monty).

Following the unprecedented sell-out success of Fat Friends The Musical, producer Josh Andrews and Kay Mellor have teamed up again for Band of Gold, to be directed by Mellor, with set design by Janet Bird, costume by Yvonne Milnes, lighting by Jason Taylor, sound by Mic Pool and music by Hal Lindes. The production will run from Thursday 28 November to Saturday 14 December 2019 at Leeds Grand Theatre, before embarking on the 2020 Tour.

UK Tour Dates

Tuesday 14th - Saturday 18th January

Nottingham Theatre Royal

Box Office: 0115 989 5555

www.trch.co.uk

Tuesday 21st - Saturday 25th January

The Lowry, Salford

Box Office: 0843 208 6003

www.thelowry.com

Monday 27th January - Saturday 1st February

Darlington Hippodrome

Box Office: 01325 405405

www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

Tuesday 4th - Saturday 8th Feb

Southampton Mayflower

Box Office: 02380 711811

www.mayflower.org.uk

Monday 10th - Saturday 15th February

Birmingham Alexandra

Box Office: 0844 871 3011

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-alexandra-theatre-birmingham

Monday 17th - Saturday 22nd February

Cambridge Arts Theatre

Box Office: 01223 503333

www.cambridgeartstheatre.com

Monday 24th - Saturday 29th February

New Brighton Pavilion (Liverpool)

Box Office: 0151 666 0000

www.floralpavilion.com

Monday 2nd - Saturday 7th March

Cheltenham Everyman

Box Office: 01242 572573

www.everymantheatre.org.uk

Monday 9th - Saturday 14th March

Milton Keynes Theatre

Box Office: 0844 871 7652

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/info/

Monday 16th - Saturday 21st March

Theatre Royal, Bath

Box Office: 01225 448844

https://www.theatreroyal.org.uk/





