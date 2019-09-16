Full Cast Announced For Kay Mellor's BAND OF GOLD UK Tour
Band of Gold - the premiere stage adaptation of Kay Mellor's multi award-winning ITV series, that was one of the most watched shows in television history - today announces that Laurie Brett, Gaynor Faye, Kieron Richardson, Shayne Ward, Sacha Parkinson and Andrew Dunn will star in the production and be joined by Emma Osman, Olwen May, Steve Garti, Joe Mallalieu, Mark Sheals, Shareesa Valentine, Virginia Byron and Marc Parry . At the same time, it can also be confirmed that following its World Premiere at Leeds Grand Theatre on Thursday 28 November 2019, Band of Gold will play a ten-week UK Tour in 2020, opening at Nottingham Theatre Royal on Tuesday 14 January 2020.
Band of Gold was the ground-breaking crime drama that captivated over 15 million viewers each week when it aired on ITV. Starring (amongst others) Geraldine James, Cathy Tyson, Barbara Dickson and Samantha Morton, the ground-breaking crime drama captivated the nation, with bookmakers taking bets on the identity of the killer before the final episode!
This new, murderous but at times heart-warming and humorous stage adaptation, tells the story of a group of women - Carol, Rose, Anita and a young mother, Gina - as they battle to survive whilst working in a notorious red-light district with a killer on the loose. When one of their colleagues is murdered, they need to find the killer before they strike again. Band of Gold on stage will feature a star-studded cast including Gaynor Faye, (Emmerdale, Playing the Field, Calendar Girls), Laurie Brett, (EastEnders, Waterloo Road, Les Miserables), Kieron Richardson, (Hollyoaks, Heatbeat), Shayne Ward, (Coronation Street, Rock Of Ages, X Factor Winner), Sacha Parkinson (Mr Selfridge, The Mill) and Andrew Dunn (Dinnerladies, The Full Monty).
Following the unprecedented sell-out success of Fat Friends The Musical, producer Josh Andrews and Kay Mellor have teamed up again for Band of Gold, to be directed by Mellor, with set design by Janet Bird, costume by Yvonne Milnes, lighting by Jason Taylor, sound by Mic Pool and music by Hal Lindes. The production will run from Thursday 28 November to Saturday 14 December 2019 at Leeds Grand Theatre, before embarking on the 2020 Tour.
UK Tour Dates
Tuesday 14th - Saturday 18th January
Nottingham Theatre Royal
Box Office: 0115 989 5555
Tuesday 21st - Saturday 25th January
The Lowry, Salford
Box Office: 0843 208 6003
Monday 27th January - Saturday 1st February
Darlington Hippodrome
Box Office: 01325 405405
www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk
Tuesday 4th - Saturday 8th Feb
Southampton Mayflower
Box Office: 02380 711811
Monday 10th - Saturday 15th February
Birmingham Alexandra
Box Office: 0844 871 3011
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-alexandra-theatre-birmingham
Monday 17th - Saturday 22nd February
Cambridge Arts Theatre
Box Office: 01223 503333
Monday 24th - Saturday 29th February
New Brighton Pavilion (Liverpool)
Box Office: 0151 666 0000
Monday 2nd - Saturday 7th March
Cheltenham Everyman
Box Office: 01242 572573
Monday 9th - Saturday 14th March
Milton Keynes Theatre
Box Office: 0844 871 7652
www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/info/
Monday 16th - Saturday 21st March
Theatre Royal, Bath
Box Office: 01225 448844
https://www.theatreroyal.org.uk/