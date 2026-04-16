Frances Ruffelle, Sally George, and Alan Cumming's I CAN DIE TOO Will Premiere at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

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This July, Pitlochry Festival Theatre's Studio will stage the world première of I Can Die Too, Frances Ruffelle, Sally George, and Alan Cumming's new play with music about a play with music — inspired by Cocteau's La Voix Humaine and playfully reimagined during a chaotic tech rehearsal.

Directed by Bill Buckhurst (Sister Act The Musical and Sweeney Todd), I can Die Too tells the story of leading actor, Lily, who can't bear the role she's playing as it mirrors her own life, and the ghosts she can't quite leave behind. As the rehearsal spirals, she humorously descends into a world of doubt, defiance, and the insatiable desire to sing.

A collision of life and art, I Can Die Too is a sharp, self-aware exploration of theatre — blurring the lines between classic drama, tragicomedy, musical theatre, and concert.

Playing the lead role of Lily will be Frances Ruffelle who is best known for originating the role of Eponine in the West End and Broadway productions of Les Misérables, for which she won a Tony award. Frances also originated the role of Dinah in the original West End production of Starlight Express. Her other stage credits include Pippin at the Menier Chocolate Factory, and Chicago in the West End. In 1994 Frances Ruffelle represented the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Frances Ruffelle will be joined onstage by Olivier Award winner Stephen Ashfield (Book of Mormon and Jersey Boys, both West End) as James; Melinda Orengo (The Secret Garden, York Theatre Royal and Police Cops: The Musical, Southwark Playhouse and Edinburgh Fringe) as Lee; Flora Spencer-Longhurst (The Forsyte Saga, Royal Shakespeare Company and Once, Phoenix Theatre ) as Georgie and Maya Rugen (Paranormal Activity, Melting Pot/The Ambassadors Theatre) as Young Girl. They will also be joined by Musical Director and Arranger Frew.

Playwright and actor Frances Ruffelle said, “Alan and I began writing together during a residency at Adelphi University. We shared a fascination with Jean Cocteau's The Human Voice, which became the catalyst for our own play with music.

I reluctantly recognised certain qualities of the central character in myself, and they were not entirely flattering. There are moments when what we see reflected at us is uncomfortable.

With that in mind, we began to explore the interplay between life and art.

Alan is an extraordinary collaborator — we laughed constantly, and humour became integral to the piece. At times, we worked so instinctively that we found ourselves finishing one another's sentences.

Unlike The Human Voice, our play is set during a live technical rehearsal, expanding the world to include other characters and an onstage band, blurring the boundaries between drama, tragicomedy, musical theatre, and concert.

As Alan's schedule intensified, we invited Sally George to join the project. She and I have since become close creative partners.”

I Can Die Too is written by Frances Ruffelle, Sally George and Alan Cumming with Music and Lyrics by Frances Ruffelle, Sam Kelser, Mark Kelser, Simon Alexander, Robin Hancock, George de Angelis, Natti Vogel, Rafi, Dan McDougal, Eliza Caird, Blair Mackichan and Jim Duguid.

Joining director Bill Buckhurst on the creative team are Designer Simon Kenny (Sweeney Todd, London and New York), Lighting Designer Emma Chapman (Coram Boy, Chichester Festival Theatre), Musical Director and Arranger Frew (Merry Wives of Windsor, Shakespeare's Globe Theatre), Choreographer Alistair David (Singin' in the Rain, Royal Exchange Theatre), Sound Designer Tom Marshall (Jesus Christ Superstar, The Watermill Theatre). The production's Casting is by Will Burton for Grindrod & Burton.

I Can Die Too is a Pitlochry Festival Theatre, Lovechild/Evan Sacks, and Les Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg Production.

The production forms part of Alan Cumming's inaugural season as Artistic Director, as the Theatre celebrates its 75th anniversary.