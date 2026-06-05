Anthony Head, West End and TED LASSO Star, Passes Away at 72

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen performer Anthony Head has passed away at the age of 72. His death was confirmed by his daughters Emily and Daisy, who told the BBC that the actor "passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family."

With performing credits across six decades, Head was an English actor and musician known for his roles as Rupert Giles in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and Uther Pendragon in "Merlin," and for his role as Geoffrey Howe in the 2011 film, "The Iron Lady."

His other television and film work included starring roles in "Dominion," "Little Britain," "Dancing on the Edge," "You, Me and Them," and "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters." He also found a new audience as Rupert Mannion in three seasons of the Apple comedy, "Ted Lasso' and appeared alongside Sarah Brightman in the 2008 rock movie musical "Repo! The Genetic Opera."

In theatre, Head appeared in "Yonadab" at The National Theatre, "Rope" at Chichester and Wyndham's, as well as "Six Degrees of Separation" at the Old Vic and "Ticking" at The Trafalgar Studios, directed by Paul Andrew Williams. He also performed in several musicals, including "Godspell," "Chess," and "The Rocky Horror Show," playing Frank N. Further in the 1990 West End revival.

Anthony Head</a>" width="267">

Photo Credit: Adam Bennett