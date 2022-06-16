Five Weekends of Summer Fun Commences in Wandsworth

Got plans this weekend? If not we've got you covered. Summer In Battersea Park is back - and so are four weekends of live music, theatre, attractions, fitness and more. In partnership with Wandsworth Council, Summer In Battersea Park, Wandsworth Park and Furzedown Rec is a five-weekend takeover of South London's most popular parks and green spaces and it starts this Saturday.

Providing a summer programme of entertainment and activities, with weekly street food and a beer garden Wandsworth parks will offer fun for all ages. Summer In provides the perfect opportunity for the local community and those further afield to celebrate our bright and vibrant borough. All weekends are free to attend with some optional upgrades and extras - all you need to do is show up.

Kicking us off in style this Saturday is our summer session: Live at the Bandstand, (Battersea Park) featuring a unique local line-up guaranteed to get the toes tapping and the hands clapping. Plus you can indulge in delicious street food and an icy cold beverage. See the full musical line up here

The following weekend, 25th and 26th of June, will see the Circus roll into town. Not only can guests, young and old, enjoy live circus performances, they can also try their hand at juggling and circus skills in the workshops with our host, Circus Sensible. It's completely free to attend and enjoy - on a first come, first served basis, no need to sign up in advance. For an additional paid ticket there'll be dodgems and a bungee trampoline all weekend. Plus a beer garden and street eats located in the Battersea Park Bowling Green.

July 2nd will feature more family entertainment. After sell-out tours around the UK, Let's All Dance will head to Battersea Park with a beautiful ballet showing of The Princess and the Pea. Bringing an original score, gorgeous costumes and crystal clear story-telling, you'll soon be drawn into the magical world of ballet. There will also be dance workshops for children aged 4+ with professional dancers, plus over the weekend Putney School of Art and Design will be leading painting, drawing and creative workshops so everyone can bring out their inner artist. For an additional upgrade an inflatable obstacle course, a dedicated under 5s play area, featuring bouncy castle and soft play area, dodgems and a bungee trampoline will also be with us all weekend.

The following day, on July 3rd, Battersea Park will host the notable Armed Forces Day and famous Battersea Park Dog Show. Open to all, guests can show up with their pooch and have a go around the dog ring, entering classic categories such as Handsomest Dog, and Dog with the Waggiest Tail, giving every pooch a chance to win a rosette presented by the Mayor of Wandsworth!

The final weekend at Battersea Park, 9th - 10th July, will culminate in a weekend of sporting activity. Hosting screenings of the Wimbledon Finals, where visitors can joins us in the Beer Garden for the climax of the Championship on our big screen. Free entry & Live coverage from 14:00 All ages welcome, under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Fancy something more sedate? Stretch those limbs with some open-air Yoga or a relaxing Sound Bath Meditation session. Suitable for all levels and abilities, there's no need to be fit or flexible, it's all about having fun and feeling good. Tickets are £12 per person (+ booking fee) book in advance to reserve your spot. Free fitness classes, including Cheerleading, Zumba and multi-sports sessions hosted by the Enable Leisure Team will also be on offer.

Sunday the 10th of July will see a special day when not-for-profit community interest company, Spirit of Football, stage their quadrennial kick-off from Battersea Park - home of the first official FA rules Football match in 1864. This year, the very special ball will take on a journey across the world to the Women's World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. Everything is free to attend, with no need to pre-register - so just show up and enjoy!

To finish off the Summer In programme, Enable will then head over to Wandsworth Park on the 23rd of July, to be joined by Pick Up Productions for live theatre and workshops. There will also be art and fitness classes to enjoy, and a Shakespeare trail curated by Friends of Wandsworth Park. On Sunday 24th , Furzedown Recreation Ground will enjoy performances of The Princess and the Frog, and The Princess and the Pea, and from Let's All Dance, alongside art and fitness classes from Enable services.

Ian Mitchell, Enable CEO says; "Summer in Battersea Park is an integral part of our calendar and we're really thrilled to get to expand it across the Wandsworth community. Bringing people together to enjoy our green spaces, relax and have fun with these free and accessible events is what it's all about."