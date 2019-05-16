First Major Revival Of Chloe Moss's HOW LOVE IS SPELT Comes To Southwark Playhouse

Brickdust and Project One are delighted to present the first major revival of Chloë Moss's fascinating and funny play How Love Is Spelt. Directed by Charlotte Peters (Associate Director War Horse UK Tour and An Inspector Calls West End), How Love Is Spelt opens at Southwark Playhouse on Wednesday 4th September and runs until Saturday 28th September, with a national press night on Friday 6th September. Casting to be announced.

Set in 2004, How Love Is Spelt tells the story of Peta, who's new in town and ready for whatever London has to throw at her. She's looking for romance, for friendship, for exciting people to lead her on big adventures. But being an independent woman in the new millennium isn't easy, especially when there's a constant reminder of the life you're trying to escape. With each new encounter, Peta flirts with what might have been, but has the journey to London put enough distance between her and her past?

This nostalgic and honest meditation on love and relationships from Susan Smith Blackburn Prize-winning playwright Chloë Moss (This Wide Night, Soho Theatre; Dickensian, BBC), was first produced and performed at the Bush Theatre in 2004.





