Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Finborough Theatre Becomes First Foreign Theatre To Perform In Ukraine Since The Invasion

The Finborough Theatre production of Pussycat In Memory Of Darkness, performed by Kristin Milward.

Dec. 15, 2022  
Finborough Theatre Becomes First Foreign Theatre To Perform In Ukraine Since The Invasion

The Finborough Theatre has become the first foreign theatre to perform in Ukraine since the Russian invasion in a unique collaboration between the Finborough Theatre and the Pro-English Theatre, Kyiv.

The Finborough Theatre production of Pussycat In Memory Of Darkness, performed by Kristin Milward, performed in Kyiv, Ukraine, with performances at the Pro-English Theatre, Kyiv, on 8 December and at the National Les Kurbas Centre, Kyiv, on 10 December 2022, to huge acclaim.

Pussycat In Memory Of Darkness

by Neda Nezhdana. Translated by John Farndon
Directed by Polly Creed.
Cast: Kristin Milward.
Presented by Katteklør Productions in association with Neil McPherson and Athena Stevens for the Finborough Theatre, Alex Borovenskiy for the ProEnglish Theatre, Kyiv, and Veronika Streltsova for WEST Association (World of English Speaking Theatres).

The original production was supported by the Culture of Solidarity Fund initiated by the European Cultural Foundation.

Donbas, 2014. A nameless woman stands in the street. Wearing a pair of dark black sunglasses, she tries to sell a basket of kittens. She has lost everything else she holds dear: her home, her family, her hope.

Russia has taken over Crimea and stirred up ongoing violence in her beloved homeland of Donbas. Betrayed by her neighbour and brutalised by Russian-backed militia, her hope has waned for humanity. She can only now place her hope in finding a home for a basket of kittens, a home she cannot offer.

An urgent piece of new writing from Neda Nezhdana that that starkly reveals the roots of Russia's war on Ukraine through the eyes of one woman. Its original production at the Finborough Theatre received huge press acclaim, and was nominated for both Best New Play and Best Lead Performance in A Play in the OffWestEnd Awards.


BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Bristol Old Vic Young Company Explore Power, Punishment, and Mental Health in Schools With Photo
Bristol Old Vic Young Company Explore Power, Punishment, and Mental Health in Schools With New Show
Set in a re-education centre a few hundred metres below the earth, There's Nobody Else In The World and The World Was Made For Me is the powerful new show from Bristol Old Vic's Young Company.
Birmingham Rep Announce Community Tour Of JACK AND THE MAGIC BEANSTALK Photo
Birmingham Rep Announce Community Tour Of JACK AND THE MAGIC BEANSTALK
Following on from a highly successful run at Birmingham Rep, which continues until Sat 31 Dec, Jack and the Magic Beanstalk will tour to ten community venues across Birmingham. Tickets will be free or at low cost thanks to the generous support of the Sir Barry Jackson Trust.
The Lowry Taking The Magic Of Theatre To Children In Hospitals & Hospices This Christm Photo
The Lowry Taking The Magic Of Theatre To Children In Hospitals & Hospices This Christmas With ROOM ON THE BROOM
Children in hospital and hospices will be able to enjoy a live-streamed performance of Room on the Broom this Christmas, direct from The Lowry stage.
WALLACE AND GROMIT: THE WRONG TROUSERS Classic To Be Screened At Parr Hall Alongside Live Photo
WALLACE AND GROMIT: THE WRONG TROUSERS Classic To Be Screened At Parr Hall Alongside Live Brass Band
Stockport's acclaimed The Fairey Band have teamed up with Aardman Animations to present a family concert that will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Academy Award winning The Wrong Trousers.

More Hot Stories For You


Video: COME FROM AWAY West End Cast Performs 'Somewhere in the Middle of Nowhere'Video: COME FROM AWAY West End Cast Performs 'Somewhere in the Middle of Nowhere'
December 15, 2022

Watch the West End cast of Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away perform 'Somewhere in the Middle of Nowhere'.
Finborough Theatre Becomes First Foreign Theatre To Perform In Ukraine Since The InvasionFinborough Theatre Becomes First Foreign Theatre To Perform In Ukraine Since The Invasion
December 15, 2022

The Finborough Theatre has become the first foreign theatre to perform in Ukraine since the Russian invasion in a unique collaboration between the Finborough Theatre and the Pro-English Theatre, Kyiv.
The Royal Ballet's THE SLEEPING BEAUTY Returns To The Royal Opera HouseThe Royal Ballet's THE SLEEPING BEAUTY Returns To The Royal Opera House
December 15, 2022

This season, The Royal Ballet's signature production of The Sleeping Beauty returns to the Royal Opera House.
MAGIC MIKE LIVE Extends Booking At London's Hippodrome Casino To December 2023MAGIC MIKE LIVE Extends Booking At London's Hippodrome Casino To December 2023
December 15, 2022

A new booking period has been announced for Magic Mike Live at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London.
Brian Cox Will Star In LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT In The West EndBrian Cox Will Star In LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT In The West End
December 15, 2022

Emmy-award winning actor Brian Cox will star as James Tyrone in a new production of Eugene O'Neill's magnum opus Long Day's Journey into Night, widely considered one of the greatest American plays of the 20th Century. This new production, which will open in the West End, will be directed by Jeremy Herrin.
share