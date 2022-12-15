Finborough Theatre Becomes First Foreign Theatre To Perform In Ukraine Since The Invasion

The Finborough Theatre has become the first foreign theatre to perform in Ukraine since the Russian invasion in a unique collaboration between the Finborough Theatre and the Pro-English Theatre, Kyiv.



The Finborough Theatre production of Pussycat In Memory Of Darkness, performed by Kristin Milward, performed in Kyiv, Ukraine, with performances at the Pro-English Theatre, Kyiv, on 8 December and at the National Les Kurbas Centre, Kyiv, on 10 December 2022, to huge acclaim.

Pussycat In Memory Of Darkness

by Neda Nezhdana. Translated by John Farndon

Directed by Polly Creed.

Cast: Kristin Milward.

Presented by Katteklør Productions in association with Neil McPherson and Athena Stevens for the Finborough Theatre, Alex Borovenskiy for the ProEnglish Theatre, Kyiv, and Veronika Streltsova for WEST Association (World of English Speaking Theatres).

The original production was supported by the Culture of Solidarity Fund initiated by the European Cultural Foundation.

Donbas, 2014. A nameless woman stands in the street. Wearing a pair of dark black sunglasses, she tries to sell a basket of kittens. She has lost everything else she holds dear: her home, her family, her hope.

Russia has taken over Crimea and stirred up ongoing violence in her beloved homeland of Donbas. Betrayed by her neighbour and brutalised by Russian-backed militia, her hope has waned for humanity. She can only now place her hope in finding a home for a basket of kittens, a home she cannot offer.

An urgent piece of new writing from Neda Nezhdana that that starkly reveals the roots of Russia's war on Ukraine through the eyes of one woman. Its original production at the Finborough Theatre received huge press acclaim, and was nominated for both Best New Play and Best Lead Performance in A Play in the OffWestEnd Awards.