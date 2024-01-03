Final Shows Announced for the NATIONAL LOTTERY'S BIG NIGHT OF MUSICALS

The show will be at Manchester’s AO arena on 22 January

By: Jan. 03, 2024

POPULAR

CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January Photo 1 CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Photo 2 Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL Photo 3 Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL
Oscar and Olivier Award Nominated Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at 75 Photo 4 Oscar and Olivier Award Nominated Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at 75

Final Shows Announced for the NATIONAL LOTTERY'S BIG NIGHT OF MUSICALS

Returning for another showstopping year, theatre’s biggest West End and touring shows are coming together once again for a spectacular celebration as The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals returns on the 22 January at the AO Arena, Manchester. 

Hamilton, Disney’s Aladdin, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera and Mrs Doubtfire have all been announced to perform at the musical extravaganza, joining the previously announced line-up, which includes Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, A Chorus Line, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, GREASE - UK and Ireland tour, Hadestown and Guys & Dolls.

Following the first ticket release for the highly coveted event selling out in less than 24 hours, The National Lottery is offering fans one last chance to be a part of the musical spectacle by releasing hundreds more FREE* tickets on 4th January. All National Lottery players need to do is head to Click Here at 10am to be in with a chance to grab one of the final tickets. 

 Jason Manford will host the show for the third year running, alongside special guest, West End legend and singing sensation, Beverley Knight, who will guide the audience through a whistle-stop tour of the most mesmerising West-End and touring shows. 

 The event serves as a massive thank you to National Lottery players who in the past year, have helped The National Lottery award more than £517m to arts projects across the country, with £46m going towards theatre related projects. Since The National Lottery began in 1994, more than £7.8 billion has been provided to arts projects across the country. 

 Comedian, musical theatre performer and host Jason Manford said: I’m thrilled to be back hosting The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals which once again has an incredible line-up of smash hit shows for the Manchester Arena audience to enjoy. The show is a huge thank you to National Lottery players who have helped keep the magic of theatre alive across the UK.”  

 Beverley Knight, who also performed in the 2022 launch of The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals, said: “It’s great to be coming back to be part of this incredible show. The support National Lottery players make to the theatre industry is crucial to the performers and myriad of people - at large and small venues - who help make a night at the theatre so special. I can’t wait to see this astonishing line-up of talent all under one roof!”  

The show will be aired on BBC One, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds at a later date. 




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Johnny Flynn Bought Richard Burtons Rehearsal Diaries for £3 Photo
Johnny Flynn Bought Richard Burton's Rehearsal Diaries for £3

Actor Johnny Flynn managed to buy Richard Burton's copy of the rehearsal diaires for The Motive and the Cue for just £3.

2
Now Onsale: The West End Transfer of THE MERCHANT OF VENICE-1936 Photo
Now Onsale: The West End Transfer of THE MERCHANT OF VENICE-1936

Ambition, power and political unrest explode onto the stage in The Merchant of Venice 1936, direct from the RSC. Starring Tracy-Ann Oberman (EastEnders, Doctor Who) as Shylock, Shakespeare’s classic is transported to 1930s Britain in this “striking and impactful” (Guardian) new production that “makes theatre history” (The Telegraph), from acclaimed director Brigid Larmour.

3
RSC Cancels Performances Due to Flood Risk Photo
RSC Cancels Performances Due to Flood Risk

The Royal Shakespeare Company cancelled performances of The Box of Delights and The Fair Maid of the West due to flood risks in Stratford-upon-Avon.

4
Parker, Frances, Walsh, & Cameron Will Lead SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Photo
Parker, Frances, Walsh, & Cameron Will Lead SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

The cast has been announced for the cult favourite song cycle Songs for a New World. The cult favourite song cycle Songs for a New World is coming back to London for a limited run at Upstairs at the Gatehouse in February. Learn more about the cast here!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICALBoxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL
Show of the Month: Tickets From £25 for BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICALShow of the Month: Tickets From £25 for BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGSBoxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS
CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for JanuaryCRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January

Videos

Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End
Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London Video
Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre Video
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
THE WHO'S TOMMY
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
APPROPRIATE
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Recommended For You