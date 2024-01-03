Final Shows Announced for the NATIONAL LOTTERY'S BIG NIGHT OF MUSICALS

Returning for another showstopping year, theatre’s biggest West End and touring shows are coming together once again for a spectacular celebration as The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals returns on the 22 January at the AO Arena, Manchester.

Hamilton, Disney’s Aladdin, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera and Mrs Doubtfire have all been announced to perform at the musical extravaganza, joining the previously announced line-up, which includes Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, A Chorus Line, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, GREASE - UK and Ireland tour, Hadestown and Guys & Dolls.

Following the first ticket release for the highly coveted event selling out in less than 24 hours, The National Lottery is offering fans one last chance to be a part of the musical spectacle by releasing hundreds more FREE* tickets on 4th January. All National Lottery players need to do is head to Click Here at 10am to be in with a chance to grab one of the final tickets.

Jason Manford will host the show for the third year running, alongside special guest, West End legend and singing sensation, Beverley Knight, who will guide the audience through a whistle-stop tour of the most mesmerising West-End and touring shows.

The event serves as a massive thank you to National Lottery players who in the past year, have helped The National Lottery award more than £517m to arts projects across the country, with £46m going towards theatre related projects. Since The National Lottery began in 1994, more than £7.8 billion has been provided to arts projects across the country.

Comedian, musical theatre performer and host Jason Manford said: “I’m thrilled to be back hosting The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals which once again has an incredible line-up of smash hit shows for the Manchester Arena audience to enjoy. The show is a huge thank you to National Lottery players who have helped keep the magic of theatre alive across the UK.”

Beverley Knight, who also performed in the 2022 launch of The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals, said: “It’s great to be coming back to be part of this incredible show. The support National Lottery players make to the theatre industry is crucial to the performers and myriad of people - at large and small venues - who help make a night at the theatre so special. I can’t wait to see this astonishing line-up of talent all under one roof!”

The show will be aired on BBC One, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds at a later date.