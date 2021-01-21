Felicity Kendal Joins Megan Mullally and Robert Lindsay in ANYTHING GOES

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Emmy-winner Megan Mullally will hit the high seas as Reno Sweeney in a new UK production of Anything Goes from Tony-winner Kathleen Marshall!

Sitcom star Felicity Kendal has joined the cast in the role of Evangeline Harcourt, a high society mother who sets sail to ensure that her daughter marries an English aristocrat.

Tony and Olivier Award-winner Robert Lindsay is set to star opposite Mullally as Moonface Martin. Gary Wilmot is also set to appear in the production.

The new production was set to play a limited fifteen week season at Barbican Centre beginning May 8, 2021. The opening date has now been pushed back by a month to June 5, 2021.

From September 15 A tour of the show will run at The Lowry in Salford beginning September 15, before moving on to the Mayflower in Southampton onSeptember 28, followed by and Edinburgh's Festival Theatre on October 12.

Tickets are on sale now at AnythingGoesMusical.co.uk.

Marshall promises an entirely reimagined take on her hit 2011 Broadway production of the Cole Porter classic "tailor made" for her stars.

She said, "I'm hoping that they'll get their tap shoes on!"

Additional casting is currently underway with rehearsals set to begin in March.

The creative team for the show includes Tony-winning set designer Derek McLane, lighting designer Neil Austin, sound designer Simon Baker, and music supervisor Stephen Ridley.

In 2011, Marshall's acclaimed Broadway revival of the musical picked up three Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Choreography for Marshall, five Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Revival of a Musical and Outstanding Choreographer of a Musical and Outstanding Set Design for Derek McLane, and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Choreographer of a Musical.

When the S.S. American heads out to sea, etiquette and convention head out the portholes as two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love... proving that sometimes destiny needs a little help from a crew of singing sailors, an exotic disguise and some good old-fashioned blackmail.

Peppering this hilariously bumpy ride are some of musical theater's most memorable standards, including "You're the Top," "Blow, Gabriel, Blow," "It's De-Lovely," "I Get A Kick Out of You," and "Anything Goes."