Fascinating Aïda to Perform at the London Palladium in February 2024

Celebrate forty fierce and fabulous years of Fascinating Aïda as they Raise the Roof of The London Palladium!

In 1983 there was no-one else like them and, 40 years on, there still isn't. Celebrating 40 years on the road in 2023, Dillie Keane, Adèle Anderson and Liza Pulman, Britain's raciest and sassiest cabaret trio are bringing their brand-new show to the LONDON PALLADIUM for three nights only in FEBRUARY 2024. And touring from September 2023!

Fascinating Aïda have racked up millions of internet followers, performed in the world's most prestigious venues and been showered with awards and plaudits since they sashayed onto the scene back in 1983.

Uniquely charming, with diamond-sharp satire, filthy, hilarious, belligerent, political, poignant and outrageous, this indomitable trio are still the mistresses of their craft. Nominated for a 2023 CHORTLE Award; their last 50-date tour which began at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in 2019 and went on to sell out all over the UK, despite an 18-month pandemic hiatus.

Marking this astonishing 40-year milestone, this new show will feature much-loved favourites and some wicked new songs. If you've been delighted by Dogging, sung Cheap Flights to the Ryanair cabin crew or sobbed into your hanky with Look Mummy, No Hands, don't miss the chance to celebrate with these unstoppable performers in their glorious prime!

Musical Director, composer and pianist Michael Roulston will, once again, join Dillie, Liza and Adèle on stage and the show will be directed by Paul Foster.

Dillie Keane founded the group in 1983 (and was joined by key writing partner Adèle Anderson in 1984 and with Soprano Liza Pulman in 2006) and since then they have played in hundreds of theatres in the UK and Ireland, with London seasons at The Donmar Warehouse, Theatre Royal Haymarket, Lyric Hammersmith, Piccadilly, Vaudeville, Garrick, Apollo, Comedy theatres and most recently at the Royal Festival Hall and Queen Elizabeth Hall on the South Bank Centre. They have toured Australia three times, including a month at the Sydney Opera House, and played New Zealand, San Francisco, New York, Berlin, Kenya, South Africa and Singapore.

They have made numerous television appearances and radio recordings, released seven CDs, three DVDs, two videos, an autobiography and a songbook, and have also been nominated for several awards - Perrier (now Dave's) Comedy Awards (once), Olivier Awards (3 nominations), Chortle Awards (2023) and New York Drama desk (3 nominations). In 2013 they won Best Musical Act in the London Cabaret Awards.

Despite being around since before the birth of the internet, Fascinating Aïda has clocked up over 30 million views on YouTube and counting, and their videos have become viral phenomena multiple times. Cheap Flights is closely followed by Dogging as their most popular Spotify downloads and their incredibly rude Christmas Song is a top performer on Facebook with over 17 million impressions and engagement of more than 100,000 followers.

YouTube channel HERE

Visit their website and download their show programme HERE

Twitter: @FascinatingAida Facebook: @FascinatingAida

Performance Details:

Fascinating Aïda

The 40th Anniversary Show!

4th, 5th & 6th February 2024 7.30pm

The London Palladium

8 Argyll St, London W1F 7TF

Tickets from £27.50

ON SALE Thursday 11 May 2023, 10am

TOUR SCHEDULE

SEPT 2023

TUE 5, 7.30PM, CAMBERLEY, Camberley Theatre, 01276 707600, camberleytheatre.co.uk

WED 6, 7.30PM, HEREFORD, The Courtyard, 01432 340555, courtyard.org.uk

THU 7, 7.30PM, SHREWSBURY, Theatre Severn, 01743 281281, theatresevern.co.uk

FRI 8, 7.30PM, CHESTER, Storyhouse, 01244 409 113, storyhouse.com

SAT 9, 7.30PM, NOTTINGHAM, Royal Concert Hall, 0115 989 5555, trch.co.uk

WED 13 & THU 14, 7.30PM, EXETER, Northcott Theatre, 01392 726363, exeternorthcott.co.uk

FRI 15, 7.30PM, YEOVIL, Westlands Entertainment Venue, 01935 422 884, westlandsyeovil.co.uk

SAT 16, 7.30PM, CARDIFF, St David's Hall, 029 2087 8444, stdavidshallcardiff.co.uk

WED 20, 7.30PM, BRIGHTON, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709, brightondome.org

THU 21, 7.30PM, HIGH WYCOMBE, Wycombe Swan, 0343 310 0060, wycombeswan.co.uk

FRI 22, 7.30PM, NORTHAMPTON, Royal & Derngate, 01604 624811, royalandderngate.co.uk

SAT 23, 7.30PM, BASINGSTOKE, The Anvil, 01256 844244, anvilarts.org.uk

SUN 24, 7.30PM, SOUTHEND ON SEA, Palace Theatre, 0343 310 0030, southendtheatres.org.uk

THU 28, 7.30PM, LOWESTOFT, Marina Theatre, 01502 533200, marinatheatre.co.uk

FRI 29 & SAT 30, 7.30PM, COLCHESTER, Mercury Theatre, 01206 573948, mercurytheatre.co.uk

OCT

SUN 1, 7.30PM, BURY ST EDMUNDS, The Apex, 01284 758000, theapex.co.uk

MON 2, 7.30PM, LEAMINGTON SPA, Royal Spa Centre, 01926 334418, warwickdc.gov.uk/royalspacentre

THU 5, 7.30PM, WEYMOUTH, Pavilion, 01305 783225, weymouthpavilion.com

FRI 6, 7.30PM, BATH, The Forum, 0161 832 1111, bathforum.co.uk

SAT 7, 7.45PM, MALVERN, Forum Theatre, 01684 892277, malvern-theatres.co.uk

SUN 8, 7.30PM, CRAWLEY, The Hawth, 01293 553636, hawth.co.uk

WED 11, 7.30PM, KING'S LYNN, Alive Corn Exchange, 01553 764864, kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

THU 12, 7.30PM, LINCOLN, New Theatre Royal, 01522 519999, newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

FRI 13, 7.30PM, SCUNTHORPE, The Baths Hall, 01724 296296, scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

SAT 14, 7.30PM, MIDDLESBROUGH, Town Hall, 01642 729 729, middlesbroughtownhall.co.uk

SUN 15, 7.30PM, NEWCASTLE, Theatre Royal, 0191 232 7010, theatreroyal.co.uk

WED 18, 7.30PM, YORK, Barbican, yorkbarbican.co.uk

THU 19, 7.30PM, DONCASTER, Cast, 01302 303959, castindoncaster.com

FRI 20, 7.30PM, BRADFORD, St George's Hall, 01274 432000, bradford-theatres.co.uk

SAT 21, 7.30PM, HULL, City Hall, 01482 300 306, hulltheatres.co.uk

WED 25, 7.30PM, READING, The Hexagon, 0118 960 6060, whatsonreading.com

THU 26 & FRI 27, 7.30PM, BIRMINGHAM, Town Hall, 0121 780 3333, bmusic.co.uk

SAT 28, 7.30PM, CREWE, Lyceum Theatre, 0343 310 0050, crewelyceum.co.uk

SUN 29, 7.30PM, HARROGATE Royal Hall, 01423 502116, harrogatetheatre.co.uk

NOV

THU 2, 7.30PM, TRURO, Hall for Cornwall, 01872 262466, hallforcornwall.co.uk

FRI 3, 7.30PM, BARNSTAPLE, Queen's Theatre, 01271 316523, queenstheatre-barnstaple.com

SAT 4, 7.30PM, POOLE, Lighthouse, 01202 280000, lighthousepoole.co.uk

TUE 7 & WED 8, 7.30PM, GUILDFORD, G Live, glive.co.uk

THU 9, 7.30PM, CHELMSFORD, Chelmsford Theatre, 01245 606 505, chelmsfordtheatre.co.uk

FRI 10, 7.30PM, HARPENDEN, The Eric Morecambe Centre, 01582 767525, the-emc.co.uk

SAT 11, 7.30PM, IPSWICH, Regent Theatre, ipswichtheatres.co.uk

TUE 14, 7.30PM, KINGSTON, Rose Theatre, 020 8174 0090, rosetheatre.org

WED 15, 7.30PM, CHELTENHAM, Town Hall, 01242 528764, cheltenhamtownhall.org.uk

THU 16, 7.30PM, LEICESTER, De Montfort Hall, 0116 233 3111, demontforthall.co.uk

FRI 17, 7.30PM, BUXTON, Opera House, 01298 72190, buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

MON 20, 7.30PM, SOUTHAMPTON, Mayflower Theatre, 02380 711811, mayflower.org.uk

WED 22, 7.45PM, SHEFFIELD, Lyceum Theatre, 0114 249 6000, sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

THU 23, 7.30PM, RHYL, Pavilion Theatre, 01745 33 00 00, rhylpavilion.co.uk

FRI 24, 7.30PM, LIVERPOOL, Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, 0151 709 3789, liverpoolphil.com

SAT 25, 7.30PM, SALFORD, The Lowry, 0161 876 2000, thelowry.com

FEB 2024

SUN 4-TUE 6, 7.30PM, LONDON, The London Palladium

THU 22 & FRI 23, 7.30PM, COVENTRY, Belgrade Theatre, 024 7655 3055, belgrade.co.uk

www.fascinatingaida.co.uk

Further 2024 SHOWS TO BE ANNOUNCED

BOOKING FEES MAY APPLY