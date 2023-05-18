FUSE International Festival Returns With UK Premiere Of New Musical WILD

Events will run 30 June-9 July.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Photo 1 Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Ver Photo 2 Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!
Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming To Photo 3 Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS
Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic Photo 4 Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

FUSE International will return to Kingston-Upon-Thames this summer with a host of events spanning theatre, dance, cabaret, comedy, music and visual arts, taking place over ten days from 30 June-9 July in an international celebration of live performance and creativity - all created by young and emerging artists from around the world.

It is the second year the festival has taken place under the name FUSE International, having previously been known as the International Youth Arts Festival (IYAF) which has taken place each summer since 2009. Last year's festival featured over 50 events and this year, more than 14 countries will be represented in the programme including artists from Australia, Argentina, Korea, China, Sweden and Canada to name a few.

This year's festival will be headlined by WILD (The Musical), an award-winning musical set in the jungle (6-7 July). Presented by the City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong, the story follows the adventures of wildlife poachers Jim and Chad who stumble across a wild orchestra and make plans to capture the talented animals for a lucrative show on New York's Broadway. Performed by a stunning 40 strong cast from Hong Kong, WILD (The Musical) will captivate all ages with its powerful message about wildlife preservation. The show features live orchestral music, hip hop, beatboxing, ballet, cha cha dance, body percussion, Chinese drumming, Chinese martial arts dance and unicycling. The production comes to the Rose Theatre, Kingston for its UK premiere following performances in Hong Kong.

Full listings of the 2023 festival programme will be circulated soon.

Speaking about this year's FUSE International, festival director Petra Tauscher said "This year's festival will be bright, bold and ambitious with a wide programme covering all art forms. Alongside our growing Fringe programme which showcases the best young companies and individual artists making names for themselves on the contemporary scene, we are honoured to be presenting the UK Premiere of a major international new musical. WILD (The Musical), the City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong's spectacular musical extravaganza set in the jungle delivers a powerful message about wildlife preservation. WILD is only in the UK for 3 performances and is not to be missed."

Creative Youth is a charity based in Kingston-upon-Thames that exists to enable young people aged 5 - 26 to realise their potential through the arts, involving them in innovative, original and ambitious projects. Projects include the Creative Talent Programme, a young people's skills development programme and heritage project AMP Kingston: Art, Music and Pop Fashion. The charity launched the International Youth Arts Festival in 2009 and continues to curate and present the festival under the FUSE International brand.

WILD (The Musical) - Part of FUSE International 2023

6 July 7.30pm
7 July 7.30pm, Matinee 11.30am
Rose Theatre Main House, 24 - 26 High Street, Kingston Upon Thames, London, KT1 1HL
Running Time: 90 mins
Tickets from £15

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

Christopher Wheeldons LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE to be Released on Royal Opera House Stream Photo
Christopher Wheeldon's LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE to be Released on Royal Opera House Stream

Like Water for Chocolate will be released on Royal Opera House Stream. This critically acclaimed production is Christopher Wheeldon’s latest full-length work for The Royal Ballet, inspired by Laura Esquivel’s novel of the same name, and will be available to watch on ROH Stream from Thursday 18 May 2023. 

2023 Shubbak Festival to Take Place This Summer Featuring Performances, Community Workshop Photo
2023 Shubbak Festival to Take Place This Summer Featuring Performances, Community Workshops & More

London’s largest Arab Arts Festival, Shubbak Festival, will be placing accessibility at the forefront of their vibrant 2023 programme, offering a jam-packed roster of stellar performances, community workshops, and affordable ticketing schemes this Summer

Cast Set for Sasha Regans All-Male THE MIKADO at Wiltons Music Hall and on Tour Photo
Cast Set for Sasha Regan's All-Male THE MIKADO at Wilton's Music Hall and on Tour

Following her critically acclaimed all-male productions of ‘H.M.S. Pinafore’ and ‘The Pirates of Penzance’, Sasha Regan is returning to Wilton’s Music Hall with Gilbert and Sullivan’s irresistible ‘The Mikado’.

Giant Puppets Invite People To Celebrate Englands High Streets This Summer Photo
Giant Puppets Invite People To Celebrate England's High Streets This Summer

This summer, a curious fox called Farrah will embark on a journey across the country to explore and celebrate high streets, as well as the people who love and look after them. Created in partnership with Emergency Exit Arts, Farrah is a 5-metre tall mechanical puppet of a young fox who will travel the country on her scooter, bringing a touch of carnival and free street parties to seven high streets.


More Hot Stories For You

SHIRLEY VALENTINE Starring Sheridan Smith Celebrates 100 Sold Out Performances at The Duke of York's TheatreSHIRLEY VALENTINE Starring Sheridan Smith Celebrates 100 Sold Out Performances at The Duke of York's Theatre
Photos: First Look at ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at Regent's Park Open Air TheatrePhotos: First Look at ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
MRS. DOUBTFIRE to Host a Gala Performance Supporting Comic Relief on Father's DayMRS. DOUBTFIRE to Host a Gala Performance Supporting Comic Relief on Father's Day
Photos: Inside Rehearsal With Ruth Wilson For THE SECOND WOMAN at the Young Vic TheatrePhotos: Inside Rehearsal With Ruth Wilson For THE SECOND WOMAN at the Young Vic Theatre

Videos

Video: Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video Video: Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You