FROZEN Extends in the West End to October 2023

This latest extension for the blockbuster musical marks the 10th anniversary of the release of the much-loved award-winning film - Frozen was released in cinemas in 2013.

Jan. 16, 2023 Â 

Frozen is extending until October 2023 due to public demand - having broken box office records at Theatre Royal Drury Lane across November, December and through Christmas. Public on-sale for the new dates is from 10am on Friday 20 January.

This latest extension for the blockbuster musical marks the 10th anniversary of the release of the much-loved award-winning film - Frozen was released in cinemas in 2013, winning multiple awards, including two Academy AwardsÂ® for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song ("Let It Go"), the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film and the BAFTA for Best Animated Film. Frozen 2, which debuted in November 2019 is the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee, and directed by Michael Grandage, the production opened at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in August 2021, and has been playing to capacity houses since, receiving 7 WhatsOnStage Awards - the most of any production - and 4 Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical.

The company are Samantha Barks (Elsa), Emily Lane (Anna), Djavan van de Fliert (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Duke of Weselton); and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall; with Rhianne Alleyne, Jeremy Batt, Marianne Bardgett, Rebecca Botterill, Char Burnett (Bulda), Collette Coleman, Laura Emmitt, Davide Fienauri, Jemal Felix, Jordan Fox, Ben Irish (Pabbie), Aoife Kenny, Jordan Livesey, Molly Francis, Matt Gillett, Isabella Glanznig Santos, Justin-Lee Jones, Joshua Robinson, Harriet Samuels, Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Kerry Spark (King Agnarr), Caitlin Tipping, Rodney Vubya, Anna Woodside, and Luke Fraser Yates.

Frozen has scheduled the following access performances - Audio Described Performance (Wednesday 18 January, 7pm, and Sunday 30 July at 5.30pm), Signed Performance (Wednesday 25 January, 7pm, and Sunday 18 June, 5.30pm), Captioned Performance (Wednesday 8 February, 7pm, and Sunday 20 August at 5.30pm), and Relaxed Performance ((Sunday 3 September, 1pm).




