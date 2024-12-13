FREAKY FRIDAY Musical Will Make UK Premiere at HOME Manchester

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The new musical, Freaky Friday, based on the beloved 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, will be having its UK stage premiere next year at HOME Manchester. Presented by Paul Taylor-Mills (The Lightning Thief/Heathers), tickets will go on-sale from 10 am on Friday 13 December, and casting will be announced in due course. Performances run 27 November – 31 December 2025.

Freaky Friday will be directed by Andy Fickman, known for bringing the cult-classic Heathers from screen to stage and features a book by Bridget Carpenter, acclaimed co-executive producer and writer of beloved television series Friday Night Lights and Parenthood. The musical boasts an extraordinary score by the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning team of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal, If/Then).

When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again.

By spending a day in each other's shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another's struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.

Freaky Friday the musical is a heartfelt, comedic, and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic. This vibrant musical reimagines the iconic body-swapping tale with a fresh contemporary score and feel-good moments that are perfect for the whole family.

