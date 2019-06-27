FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Extends For A Final Time Due To Public Demand; Must End 2 November

Fiddler on the Roof today announces a final extension until 2 November at the Playhouse Theatre, where it broke box office records with the highest advance for any production there. Trevor Nunn directs Andy Nyman (Tevye), Maria Friedman (Golde), Anita Dobson (Yente), Nicola Brown (Chava), Harriet Bunton (Hodel), Dermot Canavan (Lazar Wolf), Stewart Clarke (Perchik), Joshua Gannon (Motel), Matthew Hawksley (Fyedka), and Molly Osborne (Tzeitel), as well as Miles Barrow, Sofia Bennett, Philip Bertioli, Lottie Casserley, Elena Cervesi, Lia Cohen, Talia Etherington, Shoshana Ezequiel, Isabella Foat, Fenton Gray, James Hameed, Adam Linstead, Adam Margilewski, Robert Maskell, Robyn McIntyre, Gaynor Miles, Ellie Mullane, Tania Newton, George Olney, Craig Pinder, Valentina Theodoulou, Ed Wade and Taylor Walker in the reconfigured auditorium.

Direct from its sold-out run at the Menier Chocolate Factory, Tony and Olivier award-winning director Trevor Nunn's 'exuberant revival' (Daily Telegraph) of the classic Broadway musical Fiddler on the Roof is now playing in the West End for a strictly limited run. The Playhouse Theatre has been transformed into an intimate space especially for this production.

Old traditions and young love collide in this joyous and timely celebration of life. Tevye's daughters' unexpected choice of husbands opens his heart to new possibilities, as his close-knit community also feel winds of change blowing through their tiny village.

Featuring the iconic score including 'Tradition', 'Matchmaker, Matchmaker', 'Sunrise, Sunset' and 'If I Were a Rich Man', and featuring original choreography from Tony Award-winning Jerome Robbins alongside new choreography by Matt Cole, Fiddler on the Roof 'bursts from the stage' (Financial Times), bringing new life to one of the most beloved musicals of all time.

For more information, visit www.fiddlerwestend.com.





