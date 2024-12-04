FAWLTY TOWERS – THE PLAY Comes To Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Currently playing to sold-out houses at London's Apollo Theatre Shaftesbury Avenue, John Cleese's FAWLTY TOWERS – THE PLAY, has announced a UK tour. Prepare for a staycation you'll never forget as the show arrives at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from Tuesday 10 – Saturday 21 February 2026.

Based on three of the original BBC TV episodes of the “greatest British sitcom of all time” (Radio Times), FAWLTY TOWERS – THE PLAY has been adapted for the stage by original co-creator John Cleese into a two-hour play, complete with a new finale. Casting will be announced in due course.

Theatre goers across the country are in for a treat as this “comedy masterpiece makes a seamless transition to the stage” (The Arts Desk) to deliver “an indisputably funny evening” (Daily Telegraph), as “from the moment Basil walks on stage, the audience start laughing” (Daily Mail) whilst watching “some of the best punchlines ever written” (London Theatre). To quote Broadway World; “if you loved the original TV series, you will adore this show”.

John Cleese said: “When we came up with the idea of bringing Fawlty Towers to the stage, I never thought it would get the reception that it has. On 23 December it will be 50 years to the day since we recorded the pilot at BBC Television Centre and I'm delighted that the audiences we've had in the West End still think it's as funny as ever. The announcement of the tour means many more people will now have the chance to laugh themselves helpless.”

Following a tip off that hotel inspectors may be visiting and eager to impress, Basil attempts to ingratiate himself with guests that he suspects are there to critique the establishment. The situation is further plagued by a party of Germans, the deaf and dotty guest-from-hell, Mrs Richards, whose infuriating complaints prevent him from hiding a gambling win from his ever vigilant and bossy wife, Sybil. Together they run their hotel with a little help from the unflappable Polly, and very little help at all from Manuel, the trainee waiter from Barcelona who is the butt of Fawlty's frustration.

Fawlty Towers was first broadcast on BBC Two on 19 September 1975. The iconic TV show went on to win many awards and plaudits including two BAFTAS for Best Situation Comedy and in 2000 it was voted the best British programme of all time in a British Film Institute poll. Set in a fictional hotel in the seaside town of Torquay, just 12 half hour episodes of the iconic comedy were made.

The sitcom is based on a real-life hotel owner, Donald Sinclair. John Cleese came up with the idea for the character Basil Fawlty when he stayed at Sinclair's Gleneagles Hotel in Torquay and became fascinated with his incredibly rude behaviour.

Tickets for FAWLTY TOWERS – THE PLAY are now on sale now at grandtheatre.co.uk.

