Extra Dates Added to JaackMaate's HAPPY HOUR PODCAST UK Tour
Extra dates will be on Saturday 11th February at the O2 Apollo Manchester and Monday 13th February at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire In London.
Due to popular demand, the team behind the award-winning, smash hit Spotify podcast JaackMaate's Happy Hour, are adding extra dates to their first live UK tour. The Round Sheep Tour extra dates will be on Saturday 11th February at the O2 Apollo Manchester and Monday 13th February at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire In London. This exclusive tour sees JaackMate, Stevie White and Robbie Knox head across the UK with shows in Birmingham, Reading, Guildford, Cardiff, Southampton, York, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Bristol, Cambridge and London.
Tickets for the extra dates go on sale at 11am on Friday 2nd December and are available from www.HappyHourLive.co.uk.
Presented by JaackMaate, Stevie White and Robbie Knox, Happy Hour is the most popular British podcast on Spotify and regularly tops the most listened to charts.
Happy Hour Live will feature plenty of shenanigans and fan favourites like Martin the Guinea Pig Centipede, Creepy Library and Mack Bean, as well as fan unfavourites, like Urban Legends.
There will be a chance for the audience to confess their sins, as well as a Q&A so fans can finally get an answer to their burning questions from the Happy Hour gang.
Book tickets at www.HappyHourLive.co.uk
Jaackmaate, or Jack Dean, is a Norwich-based YouTuber with 1.4 million subscribers. Jack has been a YouTuber for over a decade and started the Happy Hour podcast in 2018. He is a presenter for his favourite football team, West Ham United, and is a keen poker player and an aficionado of soft play areas.
Stevie White is a Twitch streamer and content creator signed to David Beckham's esports company Guild. After studying animation at university Stevie trained to be an optician, leaving in 2021 to work full time on Happy Hour and Twitch. He has a pet guinea pig called Martin.
Robbie Knox is a YouTuber, Twitch streamer, producer, director and writer. Robbie worked on Sky Sports' flagship sports entertainment show Soccer AM from 2000-2007 before leaving to start his own production company. He was the first goalkeeper to win a trophy at the new Wembley Stadium (whilst playing for a Soccer AM team) and used to live in a ski resort in Canada.
More Hot Stories For You
November 28, 2022
The multi award-winning musical Come From Away, which celebrated its 1000th performance in the West End last night, Monday 28th November, has announced that the production will launch its first ever tour of the U.K. and Ireland, opening in Leicester in February 2024.
Andrew Lloyd Webber & Michael Harrison Announce Partnership to Develop New Musicals
November 28, 2022
Andrew Lloyd Webber, composer of some of the world’s most famous musicals, and Michael Harrison, critically-acclaimed, award-winning international producer, announced the creation of a new musical theatre partnership to find and develop new musicals, and create new productions from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s momentous musical catalogue.
The Royal Ballet Celebrates Christmas With The Return Of THE NUTCRACKER
November 28, 2022
Nothing says Christmas quite like The Nutcracker, and this year The Royal Ballet celebrates the festive season with this perennial favourite. Peter Wright's much-loved production of the 19th-century classic received its premiere in 1984 and has become a staple of The Royal Ballet's repertory.
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Film Tops UK Box Office in Opening Weekend
November 28, 2022
The film adaptation of Matilda: The Musical topped the UK box office in its opening weekend. The film earned about 50% more than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which took second place.
Acting For Others Announces ONE NIGHT ONLY at The Ivy, Featuring Adjoa Andoh, Annette Badland, Jim Carter, and More!
November 28, 2022
Theatrical charity Acting for Others and The Ivy has announced the return of One Night Only at The Ivy on London Theatreland's West Street, on Sunday 4 December 2022.