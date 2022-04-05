Extension Announced For TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Book Now!

The critically acclaimed West End production of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird - a new play by Aaron Sorkin - has announced an extension following its critically acclaimed opening! The production is now running at the Gielgud Theatre until 19 November, 2022. Read our review here

Set in Maycomb, Alabama in 1934, To Kill a Mockingbird has provided American literature with some of its most indelible characters: lawyer Atticus Finch, the tragically wronged Tom Robinson, Atticus' daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker Calpurnia and the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley. For the past six decades and for every generation, this story, its characters and portrait of small-town America have helped to, and continue to, inspire conversation and change.

Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence has sold more than 45 million copies of the novel worldwide. 2020 marked the 60th anniversary of its publication.

Bartlett Sher directs a cast of over 30, including Rafe Spall (Atticus Finch), Poppy Lee Friar (Mayella Ewell), Lloyd Hutchinson (Link Deas), Gwyneth Keyworth (Scout Finch), David Moorst (Dill Harris), Pamela Nomvete (Calpurnia), Patrick O'Kane (Bob Ewell), Jude Owusu (Tom Robinson), and Harry Redding (Jem Finch).

Book your tickets now!