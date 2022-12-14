Exclusive Presale for GREASE THE MUSICAL, Returning to the Dominium Theatre in 2023
Book now for Summer Nights 2023!
Exclusive Presale for Grease The Musical. Tickets from just £21
THE ONE YOU WANT. THE ONE YOU NEED. OH YES INDEED!
After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl-next door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more?
Bursting with hits including "Summer Nights", "Greased Lightnin'", "Hopelessly Devoted to You" and "You're the One That I Want", this thrilling new production is directed by the Leicester Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster, and is choreographed by the legendary Arlene Phillips.
Grease The Musical will return to the Dominium Theatre from 2 June 2023 - 28 October 2023
