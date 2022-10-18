Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Exclusive: Presale Tickets to THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF MUSICAL

The show runs for 12 weeks only from 25 Feb 2023

Oct. 18, 2022  
On 25 February 2023, a remarkable event will begin in London's West End.

The nation's favourite TV show will become a brand-new Great British Musical.

Five years in development, created in association with the producers of the phenomenally successful TV series and following nightly standing ovations at its world premiere in Cheltenham, The Great British Bake Off Musical will open at the Noël Coward Theatre. WhatsOnStage described the show as "hilarious, deeply touching and an utterly joyous feast of fun' with The Times exclaiming that the musical comedy 'serves up a hearty sugar and spice recipe.'

Follow the trials and tribulations of our bakers as they enter the hallowed tent, including a policeman, a carer, a sixth form student, a retired dinner lady, an environmentalist vegan, an Italian fashionista, and more, as they come together to share their journeys of friendship, love, and laughter.

From your neighbours to your colleagues to your grandparents to your children, everyone is welcome in the Bake Off tent.

Expect a scrumptious signature slice of humour, heart, and abundant joy, with sixteen wonderful new memorable songs.

The Great British Bake Off Musical will rise in London for 12 weeks only from 25th February 2023 at the Noël Coward Theatre. This laugh out loud dose of escapism will leave you savouring every bite. On Your Marks, get set... BOOK!

