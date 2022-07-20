Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Exclusive! Get Tickets From Just £15 For BAD JEWS

Joshua Harmon's comedy runs for 11 weeks only

Jul. 20, 2022  
Bad Jews

Get tickets for just £15 for Bad Jews

Following sold-out runs, the original West End production of Joshua Harmon's comedy Bad Jews returns to the Arts Theatre in London for 11 weeks only!

Set over one night in a Manhattan apartment, a family's younger generation battles it out to decide who is the most deserving of a precious heirloom passed down from their beloved grandfather. Would it be the bossy, overbearing and fanatical Daphna, her wealthy cousin Liam, his non-Jewish girlfriend Melody, or Jonah, who would prefer not to get involved?

Save up to 40% on tickets for Bad Jews

Off Peak Premium: Was £60 - Now £40

Band B: Was £40 - Now £30

Band D: Was £20 - Now £15

Peak Premium: Was £70 - Now £50

Band B: Was £50 - Now £40

Band D: Was £25 - Now £15

Booking until 25 September at the Arts Theatre.

Valid on all performances until 7 August 2022

Book by 31 July



Aliya Al-Hassan


