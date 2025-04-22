Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, Pioneers Revolutionary Hearing Assistance For Audiences

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham has announced that it is one of the first venues in the country to introduce a cutting-edge new hearing assistance system, funded in part by a generous £10,000 grant from the Barnwood Trust.

This state-of-the-art technology will greatly improve the theatre experience for visitors who are visually impaired or hard of hearing, ensuring that live performances remain accessible to all.

The new system, which is powered by Auracast broadcast audio technology, represents a major step forward in assistive listening and has been described by many as 'game changing'. Auracast is a revolutionary Bluetooth technology that enables direct, high-quality audio streaming to hearing aids, cochlear implants, earbuds, and smartphones. This allows audience members to easily connect to high-quality audio, providing a more immersive and enjoyable experience.

By allowing patrons to connect to the theatre's audio stream as easily as selecting a Wi-Fi network, it provides easy access to high-quality sound, reinforcing the theatre's commitment to accessibility and inclusion.

The theatre hosts between six and seven audio-described performances each year for visually impaired patrons, and in addition to this the new hearing system will be used daily by hearing-impaired audiences who rely on an additional volume boost to fully enjoy performances.

The installation of the new system has been made possible thanks to the support of the Barnwood Trust, an organisation dedicated to funding initiatives that improve the lives of disabled people and those with mental health conditions in Gloucestershire.

The Everyman Theatre has long been dedicated to providing an inclusive and welcoming space for all audience members. In addition to the new hearing assistance system, the theatre also offers a variety of accessible options for selected performances, including;

Touch Tours - Blind and visually impaired patrons are invited onto the stage before the show begins to experience the set, props and costumes from a show through touch. The tour may also feature a talk with a member of the production who will use their expertise to describe why these elements are important to the show.

Audio-described performances - Following a touch tour, blind and visually impaired patrons will attend a live audio-described performance in which live commentary is relayed via a headset to describe what is happening on the stage.

British Sign Language (BSL) interpreted performances - A BSL interpreter signs the show for deaf and hard of hearing audiences.

Captioned Performances - Screens are installed at either side of the stage which relay the script as it happens for patrons who find it beneficial to read along with the dialogue.

Relaxed Performances - These are performances which have been adapted for individuals with Autistic Spectrum Condition, learning disabilities, sensory and communication disorders, pre-school children and people with dementia. Typical adaptations to the production will include dimmed lights, softened noises, and a separate Chill Out Room for audience members to use before and during the performance.

Feedback from audience members has highlighted the life-changing impact of these services.

Francesca Goddard, Corporate Partnership Manager at the Everyman Theatre said, "We regularly hear from patrons who tell us these services are life changing. At a recent event, a guest shared that it was their first time back at the theatre since losing their sight, describing the experience as completely transformative for their wellbeing and social engagement. We thank the Barnwood Trust for their generous support for the new hearing system, meaning that we can continue to break down barriers and ensure live theatre is accessible to all."

The Everyman Theatre invites all audience members to experience this exciting new development and enjoy live theatre without barriers. Whether using the latest hearing aid technology, or a provided receiver, visitors can expect a clearer and more enjoyable experience that enhances their enjoyment of live performances.

For more information about the Everyman Theatre's accessibility initiatives, please visit https://www.everymantheatre.org.uk/box-office/access/accessible-performances/, call the dedicated telephone line on 01242 705559, or email access@everymantheatre.org.uk.

